Any basketball sports fanatic has likely heard of the NBA icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who dominated the scene for years until he ultimately left the sport behind through retirement in 1989. Thanks to his massive popularity, many fans often wanted to know as much as possible about the star, including details about his personal life. Habiba Abdul-Jabbar is his first and only wife, and fans are the most curious over, as she is a reclusive figure compared to her ex-husband.

The previous star player of the Milwaukee Bucks is pictured with his first wife following their arrival in Washington in 1971. Photo: Getty Images (name not credited)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's ex-wife may no longer be in his life, but there is still a lot of fan focus on her since they dated during the height of his career in the 1970s. Sadly, they were not built to last, and after just a couple of years, the duo called it quits in 1978. Before we detail her and their short-lived marriage, here is a basic summary of the reclusive figure.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Habiba Abdul-Jabbar (Janice Brown) Nickname Habiba Date of birth Uknown Age 65-75 years old Zodiac sign Uknown Birthplace Undisclosed location in the USA ( speculated to be New York Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Sunni Islam (believed to be converted after marriage) Current residence Undisclosed location in the USA Current nationality American Marital status Divorced Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Weight 55-65 kgs (estimated) Height 165 cm (unconfirmed) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Children Three (Habiba, Sultana, and Kareem Jr.) Profession Fashion designer Education Unknown Native language English Net worth Unknown Social media profiles Not known to have any

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s first wife is notoriously private, preferring to stay out of the spotlight these days just as much as she did when she was still with the star. However, it is interesting to note that Habiba Abdul-Jabbar’s real name is Janice Brown, as she legally changed it to her current name when she married the NBA legend. Here is what else we know about her in detail.

Who is Kareem's wife?

First, let us discuss Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s wives and girlfriends that he has had and subsequently divorced over the years. He met Habiba at a Lakers game while finishing his senior year at UCLA. Not long after, the pair married in 1971 and stayed married until 1978. During that time frame, the pair had three kids; two daughters named Habiba and Sultana and a son named Kareem Jr.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s ex-girlfriend Cheryl Pistono was his partner shortly after in 1979, after initially meeting in 1977. They had one son together named Amir. For those wondering, 'Is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar married now?' the answer is no; he has only been married once, and the talks of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s second wife are merely speculations.

How many people has Kareem Abdul-Jabbar slept with?

Reports claim the former NBA star once bragged about bedding 'over nine-thousand women'; if true, he is not the only NBA player to boast an extensive list of partners. Wilt Chamberlain is among the other major basketball league players to claim he slept with over 20,000 women throughout his life.

The former basketball icon posed with Magic Johnson at the Los Angeles premiere of Apple's ‘They Call Me Magic’ at Regency Village Theatre in April 2022. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth.

Habiba Abdul-Jabbar’s age

Her exact age is unknown, much like many other facts surrounding her. However, it is estimated that she is in her late 60s or early 70s, with some sources saying she is 74 years old.

Where is Habiba Abdul-Jabbar from?

As stated earlier, her birthplace is unknown. However, many people think she could have been born in New York as her parents are from the area.

Habiba Abdul-Jabbar’s height

Another point of speculation is her height, but sources like Married Wiki state her height to be around 165 cm.

Habiba Abdul-Jabbar’s children

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s children currently come to four; three he shares with his ex-wife (Habiba, Sultana, and Kareem Jr.) and one son named Amir, whom he had with his serious previous girlfriend, Cheryl Pistono.

Habiba Alcindor is the daughter he shares with his ex-wife, and they seem to be on good terms. Photo: @DangerousLee and @TheRoot on Twitter (modified by author)

Habiba Abdul-Jabbar’s net worth

Since we know so little about the private figure, it should be no surprise that her net worth is unknown. But, her ex-husband Habiba Abdul-Jabbar’s net worth is around $20 million.

Habiba Abdul-Jabbar’s profiles

As expected, the private individual has no confirmed social media pages. However, you can find her famous ex-husband on Instagram under @kareemabduljabbar_33, where he has 1 million followers. You can also find him on Twitter under @kaj33, with 2.2 million followers on the platform.

Habiba Abdul-Jabbar may be a background figure in her NBA ex-husband's life, but she seemed to have played a significant role in his home support system and remained his only wife until now.

