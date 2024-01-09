Meet Machine Gun Kelly's daughter, all about Casie Colson Baker

Casie Colson Baker is Machine Gun Kelly's only child. The rapper welcomed his daughter as a 19-year-old teenager living in Cleveland, Ohio. The doting dad never misses the chance to praise Casie's influence on his life and their strong bond.

MGK and Casie at the 30th Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards (L) and during the screening of The Last Son (R). Photo: Vale Macon/Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Casie Colson Baker’s mom, Emma Cannon, was Machine Gun Kelly’s teenage muse. She broke up with the rapper before he became famous but has maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their daughter.

Casie Colson Baker's profile summary

Full name Casie Colson Baker Date of birth 24 July 2009 Age 14 years in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Cleveland, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Afro-American, Norwegian, Scottish, German, and English Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Gender Female Parents Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Emma Cannon Known as Machine Gun Kelly's daughter

How old is Casie Colson Baker?

Casie Colson Baker (age 14 years in 2024 was born on 24 July 2009 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. Casie has Afro-American roots from her mother's side and mixed Norwegian, Scottish, German, and English roots from her father's side of the family.

Casie Colson Baker's parents

Casie's parents are rapper Colson Baker (Aka Machine Gun Kelly) and his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. The former couple met as teenagers during a Blink-18 music concert in Cleveland. They dated for a few years before breaking up as MGK's music career took off.

MGK has since dated several famous women like Amber Rose, Halsey, and Noah Cyrus. He is currently engaged to actress Megan Fox, whom he started dating in 2020. Casie Colson Baker's mother, Emma, decided to stay out of the spotlight after the breakup.

Casie Colson Baker and MGK during the American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

What movie is Casie Baker in?

According to Casie's IMDB profile, she has appeared in two major projects. She appeared in the 2022 crime thriller One Way as Lily alongside her father, who portrayed Freddy Sullivan. She also featured in her father's 2022 documentary, Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink.

Interesting facts about Casie Colson Baker

Machine Gun Kelly's daughter has grown in the limelight due to her close relationship with the Rap Devil hitmaker. Here are some fascinating facts about her.

Good taste in music

The teenager has an ear for good music and occasionally influences her dad's musical choices. During a 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Bad Things rapper revealed he usually takes his daughter's advice.

I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now. Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what's hot, or if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it.

Featured on her dad's 2022 album Mainstream Sellout

A 10-year-old Casie featured on Machine Gun Kelly's 2022 album Mainstream Sellout alongside comedian Pete Davidson. The duo made a cameo on the non-musical track, Wall of Fame (Interlude), in which they made fun of Los Angeles culture regarding the wall. Casie also joined MGK on his Mainstream Sellout European tour in September 2022.

Accompanies her father to red-carpet events

Casie has grown to become her father's red carpet-buddy. The father-daughter duo made their first red-carpet appearance together during the 2017 Nickelodeon Choice Awards. They also walked together on the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards and the 2021 American Music Awards red carpets.

Casie Colson Baker and her dad MGK during the American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

She can cook

Casie's influence goes beyond music and into the kitchen. During a 2022 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, rapper MGK revealed that his daughter taught him how to make blueberry pancakes for breakfast.

I was always going crazy about her blueberry pancakes, and I was like, 'How do you do that? How do you get the blueberries in the pancakes?' And she was like, 'Yeah, just put the blueberries in the pancakes'... I never knew how you infused blueberries in pancakes. Apparently, all you have to do is just pour blueberries in the mix.

Relationship with MGK's fiancé Megan Fox

Casie occasionally hangs out with actress Megan Fox, who is engaged to her dad. They were together at the Mainstream Sellout Europe Tour, and they often appear on MGK's Instagram posts. In February 2022, the Transformers actress uploaded several photos on her Instagram story of the three of them spending time together in Cleveland.

Megan Fox and Casie Colson Baker attend MGK's performance during the 30th anniversary of Lollapalooza at Grant Park. Photo: Gary Miller

How long were MGK and Emma Cannon together?

It is unclear when MGK started dating Emma Cannon, but they were both teenagers when they met. They broke up before the release of the rapper's 2012 debut album, Lace Up, which helped him rise to prominence.

Is Casie Baker Machine Gun Kelly's daughter?

Casie Colson Baker is Machine Gun Kelly's daughter with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. The 14-year-old is currently the rapper's only child.

How old was Machine Gun Kelly when he had his daughter?

The actor welcomed daughter Casie Colson Baker in July 2009. He was a 19-year-old teenager at the time (born in April 1990).

Actor and rapper Machine Gun Kelly attends the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center. Photo: Jason Kempin

Machine Gun Kelly's daughter, Casie Colson Baker, is the apple of his eye. He often talks highly of her, and the two have developed an inseparable father-daughter bond.

