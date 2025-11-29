Social media erupted after alleged details of the controversial rapper Shebeshxt's employee salaries came to light

The rapper is currently behind bars following a shooting incident, with an ongoing debate surrounding his potential release

Upon seeing the reported pay structure for his staff, numerous online users were outraged and heavily criticised the rapper's business practices

Lekompo star Shebeshxt, already embroiled in controversy following his arrest, is now facing a fresh wave of public scrutiny after details of his employees' alleged salaries were revealed

The rapper is currently behind bars after allegedly shooting at a motorist in October 2025, and recently applied for bail, revealing that despite his controversial past, he has people who depend on him.

On Thursday, 27 November, Twitter (X) user Am_Blujay shared a breakdown of Shebeshxt's alleged dependents, according to his affidavit.

The rapper's parents are said to be getting R25,000 each every month, while the mother of his eight-year-old child receives R5,000 in child maintenance. After announcing his girlfriend Kholofelo's pregnancy, the rapper confirmed that she, too, depends on him financially.

Another user, Valentine_MGMT, shared an alleged excerpt from the affidavit, which highlighted the rapper's business as an entertainer and performer, and the people who work for him.

His team allegedly consists of two dancers, a driver, his manager, and his bookings manager, and their salaries were presented as follows:

Dancers - R4,500

Manager - R2,000

Route manager/ driver - R3,000

Bookings manager R3,500

While it's unclear whether the R4,500 is split between the dancers or paid to each dancer per performance, the figures have already sparked widespread public criticism, considering the rapper's alleged monthly earnings of R180,000.

In the affidavit, the rapper reportedly noted that his R180,000 earnings fluctuate according to his bookings.

Briefly News reported on 12 November that Shebeshxt was fully booked for the festive season, with performances scheduled all across the country, although they have now been disrupted by his arrest.

With his failed attempt at receiving bail, the rapper hoped to fulfil his commitments to the event promoters who booked him as well as continue to provide for his staff and family. However, it appears that not even his story was enough to gain him public sympathy.

Read Shebeshxt's affidavit below.

Social media erupts over Shebeshxt's affidavit

Online users were outraged after learning how much the rapper allegedly pays his staff. Read some of their comments below.

Valentine_MGMT was shocked:

"I would honestly still like to believe this was a typo, 'cause no way, boy. Artists can be cruel, man."

AaronLedwaba said:

"Hah?! I genuinely can’t wait for the government to regulate how much people in entertainment get paid. R2,000 for the whole artist manager?"

Hlangus_ wrote:

"That tax bill will be generational."

knmayoni exclaimed:

"This is crazy!"

Valentine_MGMT added:

"One booking and you're making more than your entire team? In a month? Jail that man for crimes against his team as well."

Malawian_Gooner wrote:

"A man with huge responsibilities but behaving irresponsibly."

Shebeshxt's victim remains hospitalised

In more Shebeshxt updates, Briefly News shared a health update regarding the rapper's alleged shooting victim.

It was reported that the unnamed fan is still in the hospital more than a month after the shooting incident, where he is receiving treatment for critical injuries.

