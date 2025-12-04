A 22-year-old groom shared a video where he asked those close to him for advice before reaching his wedding venue

The young content creator received words of wisdom, with many centred around his Christian faith

Members of the online community loved the groom's circle of friends and the advice they gave him

The young couple got married on 22 November, 2025. Images: @matthewravell

Local content creator Matthew Ravell shared that at 22, he was tying the knot with the love of his life. In his mini vlog before the wedding ceremony, he asked those close to him to give him advice, which social media users adored.

Matthew, dressed in his wedding suit, posted his video on 30 November, 2025, showing how he asked his groomsmen and a man he referred to as 'Uncle Grandpa' for their wise words before arriving at the venue.

Below are what the people had to say:

Josh:

"Pursue God first, which is what you do anyway, so life is good."

Wanda:

"It doesn't matter what anyone says to you; it's about love and respect. If you can love and respect each other, you've done the job. Everything that you're supposed to do is centred around love and respect."

'Uncle Grandpa' (Matthew's step-grandfather):

"Always listen to advice, but differentiate between good and bad."

Adam:

"Never stop praying."

Nathan:

"Centre your life around God."

Olly:

"Take your time to talk things through, listen to each other's words, and actually understand what you're trying to say. Put your shoe on the other foot."

22-year-old groom impresses South Africans

Many local social media users saw no problem with Matthew getting married at a young age, while others commented on the sweet words his family and friends shared with him before he said his 'I do's.'

People on the internet headed to their keyboards, loving what they saw on their screens. Image: Tim Robberts

@monique_sk wrote under the post:

"My prayer is that my fiancé will choose spirit-filled men like these to stand by him on our big day."

@salzliving said to Matthew:

"Your friends will show you who you are, and this has shown me that you are solid with God. All will work out. I got married at 23, and now I'm six years married and still happy. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness."

@z8285194 noted in the comments:

"You’ve got a great circle around you."

@mizzbev_bev applauded the young men, writing:

"2ks are changing the narrative."

@donmariso told the soon-to-be husband at the time:

"May the positive energies be with you on your new journey."

@elliesa3 shared in the comment section:

"Sometimes you get 23-year-old men, and sometimes you get 32-year-old boys. You and your guys are solid. Congratulations."

