A young couple shared photos showing how they hosted a full wedding for only R10k, breaking down every cost

Their detailed list highlighted intentional choices and family support, becoming a practical guide for people looking for debt-free celebrations

The post spread widely online and encouraged conversations around financial responsibility

South Africans admired how the couple demonstrated that a meaningful wedding can be achieved on a tight budget, sparking broader conversations about mindful spending and simple celebrations.

The picture on the left shows the couple walking out of the reception in their wedding outfits. Image: @trevonick1

The pictures posted by @trevonick1 on 29 November 2025 on TikTok showed how a young South African couple hosted a full wedding for only R10,000, breaking down every cost to show how they made it work. The couple revealed how they handled the planning themselves, choosing a simple celebration with just 60 close guests, and using affordable alternatives to keep their expenses low. Their images showed how the bride did her own hair and makeup, wore R25 shoes, carried a R200 bouquet, and wore a R1,500 Shein gown, while her husband wore a R1,200 suit also from Shein. They shared that the venue was free, the church was free, and their family prepared the food, keeping the total wedding cost well within the R10k mark, which is why the post drew nationwide attention for being a financially responsible celebration.

In the breakdown, user @trevonick1 also highlighted that their reception cost R900, décor hire cost R3,300, décor assistance cost R400, groceries for catering sat around R2,500, and the DJ was a family member who played for free. They explained that every tiny decision mattered, from choosing a cost-friendly dress to keeping unnecessary extras out of the budget. What stood out is that nothing in their wedding looked cheap; instead, it looked intentional, warm and deeply personal.

Budget wedding proves saving works

The couple reflected on how important it was for them to start their marriage without sinking into debt, choosing peace of mind over pressure to overspend. Their detailed list has now become a reference point for young couples trying to celebrate love without draining their savings. TikTok users engaged with the images and praised how the couple broke down each cost in such a practical way. The transparency of the spending list kept the post circulating, and many people bookmarked it for inspiration, while others admired how the couple made simplicity look stylish.

People appreciated that the couple chose a wedding that prioritised financial stability instead of unnecessary pressure. Many felt that their story was a reminder that love can be celebrated without extravagance, and that starting a marriage without debt is one of the smartest choices a couple can make today. Others admired the creativity behind their cost-cutting and how the final result still looked stunning.

The visual on the right showed the wedding cake, which cost the couple R1,000. Image: @trevonick1

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Thulani Stering said:

"Normalise investing in the marriage, not the wedding. 🤗❤️🙌🏽"

Siyanda Sibiya said:

"So, all in all, it cost you R14 275. I love this kind of wedding, which is available next month, we can get married fast. 😁🤭"

Mrs G wrote:

"Simplicity at its best. God bless your marriage, my darlings. 😊"

Lindiwe wrote:

"Congratulations to you both. I absolutely love your dress, stunning and relevant. As guests, we come (giftless), watch, judge and go home whilst you are drowning in debt. This is absolute love. 💕👑"

Judith wrote:

"Zero debt to pay after your wedding. Peace of mind.”

Oshenia said:

"Everything is perfect just the way it should. Wish you nothing but a beautiful life, sis. God is so good."

Vovo wrote:

"My stress is that the family wants a 2-day wedding by then, all the budget is from me, and my husband. All I want is 50 50-guest private wedding on Saturday. 😢😢"

Mmanetshepii said:

"One thing I admire about coloured couples is that they get married, they don’t have time to play, and their love lasts forever. Oh, I guess that was two things. Anyway, congratulations, this was beautiful to watch. ❤"

