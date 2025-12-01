Connie Ferguson Honours Her Late Hubby on 24th Wedding Anniversary: “A Gift Worth Remembering”
- Connie Ferguson recently shared a touching tribute to her late husband, Shona Ferguson, on their 24th wedding anniversary
- She reflected on their love and the memories they created together since his passing in 2021
- The heartfelt message resonated with many fans who expressed their support in the comments section
South African veteran actress Connie Ferguson recently had many netizens emotional after she shared a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, Shona Ferguson, on their special day.
Ferguson never misses a chance to honour her late husband on social media since he passed away in 2021. On Sunday, 30 November 2025, the Kings of Jo'Burg star recently announced that on that day it would've been their 24th wedding anniversary.
Connie shared a picture of them back on their wedding day in 2021 and paired it with a heartfelt message, which reads:
"Sweet sweet memories.🥺😍 30/11/2001 💍 Remembering my ANGELS on what would have been our 24th Wedding Anniversary.💍❤️ I will never stop paying tribute to our love, SHO, because it was one for the books! A gift worth remembering and celebrating!🙏🏾 Thank you for EVERYTHING.🙏🏾 I love you for eternity, my SKAT.❤️❤️❤️ Continue resting KING 👑 and my QUEEN 👸🏽. You live on because we REMEMBER YOU."
See the post below:
Fans react to Connie's heartfelt tribute
Shortly after the star shared her heartfelt wedding anniversary tribute on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
shesawonder_africa said:
"Oh, what a memory. That day was beautiful, sis."
mskutty_molete wrote:
"Oh Mother🥹, I pray that God continues blessing you with his gracious and merciful love, may you be abundantly blessed with health and prosperity all the days of your life. What a beautiful life you both shared. ♥️💫🥺 I see God in you."
biji_la_maison commented:
"What a beautiful memory 😍😍😍 I remember your wedding day like it was yesterday."
redi_78 responded:
"We love you. We celebrate you and delight in your joy and courage. Seeing you thrive is comforting. Cheers to your special loves, we remember them with you and say a prayer for your continued healing. May your loved ones continue to rest in God's ample bosom."
siminkiem mentioned:
"You two made love look so easy. It was beautiful to watch. Sending love to you."
_uzoe_ stated:
"And please never stop remembering him 🤍🕊️ our beloved SHO’ Television has never been the same ever since he left."
