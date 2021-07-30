Remembering Shona Ferguson: Iconic TV Roles He Played During a Glittering Career

Following the shocking announcement of actor and filmmaker Shona Ferguson's death on Friday, Briefly News takes a look at some of his most iconic roles

According to a family statement, Ferguson passed away at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg due to Covid-19 related complications

The late quintessential television industry juggernaut will be remembered for his impressive delivery of acting roles on The Queen, Rockville and Kings of Jo'burg, among many others

As the South African film and television scene comes to terms with the loss of one of its favourite sons, Shona Ferguson will be remembered for the many unforgettable acting roles he nailed.

According to a family statement per News24, Ferguson passed away at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Friday, 30 July. With his wife, Connie, the pair were regarded as a tour de force for mining local acting talent and giving them a platform to thrive.

Shona Ferguson passed away at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg due to Covid-19 related complications on Friday. Image: @ferguson_films/ Instagram.

Before Shona's death, the Fergusons were the brainchild behind the popular Ferguson Films company which, among others, produced the very first drama series for DSTV’s pay channel, Mzansi Magic.

The quintessential television industry juggernaut had a resounding impact on the hearts and minds of the country's soap opera-loving public and, in this time, became immortalised for a number of character roles he took on, some of which his fans lived vicariously through.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the most popular roles Shona was known for.

Jerry Maake, The Queen Season 1

Taking on this role and making it his own, Shona played the part of a fiery, temperamental and no-nonsense cop on The Queen. He was a man obsessed with chasing down criminals and often did as the Khoza family got to learn.

JB Bogatsu, Rockville Season 1, 2, 3 and 4

On Rockville, Shona took on the role of the bad guy; a man who owned a brothel and whose checkered past would often jeopardise his family life. Although a gangster, JB had a great sense of family and upheld the importance of taking care of those he loves.

Simon 'Vader' Masire, Kings of Jo'burg Season 1

Shona cut the figure of a disagreeable older brother, who made his younger brother unwittingly take the fall for him. Much to the viewing expectations of Mzansi viewers, Kings of Jo'burg delivered thrill, suspense and excitement.

His other roles on popular South African television drama series included popular stints on Generations; Isidingo: The Need; Muvhango; Scandal! and The Wild, where he played the role of Itumeleng who, as a member of the Tladi clan, found himself in the middle of a dangerous feud with the warring Lebone and van Reenen families.

The veteran actor turned filmmaker also appeared in a 2010 South African film titled Mrs Mandela and was nominated for a Golden Horn Award for Best Actor in a TV Soap. Tributes for the veteran actor continued to pour in well into Friday night.

