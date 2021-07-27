Expelled Cape Flats kid turns star on UK dance show 'Strictly Come Dancing'

A South African dancer is making a name for himself on the United Kingdom's (UK) Strictly Come Dancing show

Cameron Lombard detailed his experience after being expelled from a Cape Town school to now appearing on one of the biggest dance competition's in the world

The Strictly Come Dancing pro has, so far, won at least eighteen national titles in Ballroom and Latin dancing during his glittering dance career

A South African is making waves on the United Kingdom's (UK) Strictly Come Dancing and the entire country is here for it.

In a recent interview with a London-based publication, Cameron Lombard addressed an incident that saw him being expelled from Cape Town's South Peninsula High School three years ago.

Cameron Lombard is making a name for himself on 'Strictly Come Dancing', one of the UK's biggest dance shows. Image: @cameronkylelombard/ Instagram.

Lombard, who was recently unveiled as a new dancer on the BBC hit show, detailed how he was filmed during the violent altercation. He was just 17 when the attack, which was filmed by classmates, took place.

The video went on to be shared more than 1 000 times on social media. Talking to The Sun, the 20-year-old said:

"I have learned from it and would react differently now. That’s not who I am, I’m a dancer, I’m not a fighter. I reacted in completely the wrong way, and I realise that and regret it," Lombard detailed.

After the incident, Lombard finished his schooling elsewhere. He then had an encounter with the dancing bug not too long after, which saw him open up his own dance school where he mentored young dancers and shared his passion for dancing.

Earning his stripes and making a name for himself

Lombard has won at least eighteen national titles across Ballroom and Latin during his glittering dance career, according to MailOnline. He was already winning local and regional competitions within a year after he started competing at the age of six.

In 2012, Lombard was a finalist on South Africa's Got Talent and in 2019 he represented the country at the World Championships. The jubilant Capetonian took to Instagram to celebrate joining the Strictly line-up.

"Thank you Strictly Come Dancing for this life-changing opportunity. Not only is this a dream come true but a challenge I am accepting with both hands.

"I am excited beyond imagination and looking forward to leaving my mark on the dance floor!" wrote Lombard.

