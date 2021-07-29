UCT Prof Kelly Chibale Named a Rising Black Biotech Leader, Only African Listed

UCT Professor Kelly Chibale has been named among 22 rising black biotech leaders by an American-based publication

The Cape Town researcher is the only Africa-based recipient this year

Chibale says he hopes that the achievement will encourage other young black minds to make the most of their often perceived disadvantages

Professor Kelly Chibale, a University of Cape Town-based researcher and founder of the institution's Drug Development and Discovery Centre, has been named the only African among 22 rising black biotech leaders. The Timmerman Report gives out the prestigious awards and is a United States-based company.

The exiting awards aimed to celebrate black minds from all across the globe. This year the publications feature marked Juneteenth on June 19, a federal holiday in the states celebrating the freedom won by African American slaves in 1863.

Speaking with UCT News, Chibale says it has been very special to be honoured for his work.

“It’s a big deal for me and UCT to be singled out in the US – arguably the biotech hub of the world. It is very special," he said.

However, this is not the first time that Chibale has received worldwide recognition for his work, Sunday Times reports. In 2018, Fortune magazine named the innovative bio technician one of the World’s 50 Greatest Leaders.

The UCT Professor says he hopes his achievements will encourage other black researchers to overcome the disadvantage they may feel and learn to see their uniquely 'black' experiences as an advantage.

“I choose to use any boundaries, along with a deep sense of responsibility and gratitude, as a source of motivation, to be an inspirational role model for sustained world‑class performance and excellence,” he said.

Despite the “real boundaries” to black scientists, one has to make a personal choice, he added.

