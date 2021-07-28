The province of Mpumalanga is mourning the passing of legendary educator Nonsikelelo Qwelane, who passed away at the age of 100

The former school teacher was Mzansi's longest-serving education employee after teaching for 79 years in Mpumalanga

Many people, including her former learners, are now sending messages of condolences to her family and friends

The Mpumalanga Department of Education is mourning the passing of the longest-serving teacher, Nonsikelelo Qwelane, who worked for more than 70 years. The department conveyed a message of condolences via their official Facebook page.

According to a lengthy post, Qwelane, who was also known as Gogo, received a number of top accolades for dedication to her work. The provincial department confirmed that the hard-working employee passed away at the age of 100.

South Africans have also conveyed their messages to the department and Qwelane’s family - Briefly News selected a few.

The post reads:

“The Mpumalanga Department of Education is deeply saddened by the passing on of Ms Nonsikelelo Qwelane. A recipient of the Presidential Order of the Baobab in Bronze in recognition of her outstanding contribution to education in South Africa and for being an inspiration and role model to both young and old.

“In 2018 Gogo Qwelane received a MEC Special Award from the Mpumalanga Department of Education for her commitment and dedication to teaching. Having served as a teacher for more than 79 years, Gogo Qwelane was 100 years old when she passed away.”

@Nkosinathi Dimba said:

“Well done mama, you really left a mark for us in Education, your passion for teaching will never go unnoticed. May your soul rest in peace.”

@Zanele Mthombothi said:

“Condolences to sis Nomakhwezi and the entire Qwelane family and may the soul of Gogo Qwelane RIP.”

@Kizar Makhu said:

“Gogo Qwelane was a real stalwart of the teaching profession. Having taught for a long time in four provinces is a milestone second to none. May she rest in peace. Our condolences to her family.”

@Mapitsi Segona said:

“She was just an inspiration. What an incredible teacher she was. May her hardworking, precious soul rest in eternal perfect peace.”

@Richard Twala said:

“I remember her when she honoured one of the NTA functions in Mpumalanga and made her powerful speech about her passion for teaching. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

@George Ramasenya said:

“Based on the background that you provided to us, Gogo Qwelane deserves Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2. May her soul rest in peace.”

