Halala: UCT Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng Lands ‘Illustrious’ Gig at Top UK University

UCT Vice‑Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng is being honoured for her amazing work as a Mathematician and all-around academic

She's been appointed Bristol University first-ever Illustrious Visiting Professor, taking part in an academic exchange programme hosted at the UK institution

Sharing her feelings about the matter, Phakeng says she is excited for the opportunity to exchange ideas with like-minded thinkers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

University of Cape Town (UCT) Vice‑Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng once again is being honoured for her contribution to the field of mathematics and leadership.

The highly regarded academic will make history as the University of Bristol’s first Illustrious Visiting Professor (BIVP), contributing to an academic exchange programme the UK University hopes will become a regular event.

UCT Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng has been appointed Bristol University's first-ever Illustrious Visiting Professor. Image: @BristolUni/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Over the year‑long appointment, Professor Phakeng will engage with Bristol’s academic community and participate in a thought-provoking public lecture series, UCT News reports.

University of Bristol vice-chancellor Prof Hugh Brady said by hosting Phakeng, Bristol hoped to “learn from and be inspired by her knowledge, approaches, and ethos”. The academic institution is among the UK’s top 10 universities.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Opening up about her wonderful achievement, Phakeng says she is excited about returning to the amazing institution. She was actually awarded an honorary doctorate by Bristol University in 2019!

“This is not only for me on a personal level, but also for African scholarship.

“I hope this new relationship will offer opportunities for me to share with my colleagues overseas... And I am excited to learn from them in turn,” Phakeng told TimesLIVE.

Girl makes Africa proud, emerges as one of the brightest students in the world

In more exciting education news, Briefly News previously reported that a young girl, Fareedah Oyolola, was honoured by The Johns Hopkins Centre for Talented Youth as one of the world's brightest students.

The honour came through her performance in the School and College Ability Test (SCAT). The test is done as a criterion before the centre can admit any student into its talent programme, Vanguard reports.

I thank my teachers

Speaking about her exam experience, Fareedah said that after answering 100 questions, she came out victorious as she appreciated her teachers for equipping her for the task.

While commenting on the performance of the student who sat the SCAT exam, the executive director of the centre, Virginia Roach, said they are happy the pupils’ love for their studies shone through.

It gives me joy

Fareedah’s school principal, Magdelene Okrikri, was happy about the young girl’s performance, saying it gives her much joy.

She said:

“Fareedah’s achievement is a testament that our Thinking School programme is rewarding to our students, helping them to develop mentally and strengthening their cognitive abilities.”

It should be noted that the John Hopkins programme is an initiative geared towards nurturing the young. Those who passed the exam are expected to attend a summer programme either In America or Hong Kong.

Source: Briefly.co.za