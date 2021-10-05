Mmusi Maimane shares old but relevant Trevor Noah election campaigning joke

Trevor Noah made a joke about government officials during election time, years back, and it is still relevant today.

Sharing the hilarious clip, Mmusi Maimane let the people of Mzansi know that Trevor’s words speak volumes

Peeps were bust over the clip but also shook over the fact that nothing has changed in Mzansi and people are still voting the same

Trevor Noah might not be in Mznasi but that does not mean he does not know what is cutting. Elections are approaching and nothing has changed, has it?

A hilarious video clip of SA comedian Trevor Noah mocking politicians electioneering ahead of the local government elections has resurfaced online. Image: @mmusimaimane and @trevornoah

Taking to social media with a clip that is a good few years old, Mmusi Maimane shared Trevor outlining the real and raw faults of our government officials mixed in with some humour, as he does best.

In the hilarious clip, Trevor made it clear that parties say what people want to hear, do what people want to see, but only for the votes.

Ironically the lading party, ANC, always promises better service delivery when they themselves are the ones delivering bad services in the first place lol. It is a lot!

Mmusi posted:

On Twitter, the video garnered over 30,000 views and drew mixed reactions, reported TimesLIVE. Even though the clip is years old, the same issues still prevail, and that speaks volumes.

See some of the comments made by shook citizens:

@thabee_says made it known:

“Crazy how this joke will always be relevant as long as the ANC is still in power ”

@TEBOGO_CHIRWA shared:

“I honestly believe that there’s no political party that can do worse than ANC, ANC really needs to go they failed dismally.”

@zamoepre was bust:

“Mmusi, Mmusi order comrade!”

@Thumbu18 had no words:

Trevor Noah donates R8 million to local charity: Home is where the heart is

Trevor Noah may be flying high in the States but he has not forgotten his home country, reported Briefly News. The host of The Daily Show donated R8-million into a local project on behalf of The Trevor Noah Foundation and in partnership with Youth Build South Africa (YBSA).

The YBSA aims to mobilise young adults between the ages of 17 and 29 who are Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET) to improve their lives and communities.

The hefty donation from the Trevor Noah Foundation will help further connect YBSA graduates in underserved communities work in selected sectors.

