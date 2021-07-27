Halala: Man Celebrates Graduating as a Mining Engineer, SA Wishes Him Well

A local man has got social media buzzing after sharing the news of his graduation

The brainy fella just received a BSc in Engineering from WITS

Social media users headed to the comments section to congratulate the young man and share their thoughts on securing future employment

A local man has got the online community wishing him well after heading online to celebrate his graduation. The brainy mining engineer just completed his BSc at the University of Witwatersrand.

This man has just bagged his BSc in Engineering. Images:@KgothatsoMsibi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @KgothatsoMsibi shared the good news along with a few proud pics of the grad certificate.

"I became a Mining Engineer today," he matter-of-factly captioned the post.

Many social media users took to the comments section to congratulate the young man while others shadily reminded Msibi to secure political connections for the sake of work.

Check out some more comments below:

@crazebee1 said:

"Congratulations bro welcome to the club where we are called lazy by our government so that they can compensate foreigners."

@KatliMaoto said:

"Congratulations. Hope u are politically connected in the ANC."

@kulanicool said:

"Well done bro."

@NathiMaziya29 said:

"People who chose great paying career courses madoda."

@Chubby011007 said:

"Congratulations, now why do u look sad? I know it wasn't easy but smile, u made it."

Woman, 25, makes history at NWU as university's youngest PhD graduate

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a North West woman has just made history as NWU's youngest ever PhD graduate in the law faculty. Dr Nicolene Steyn overcame an anxiety disorder, financial hardships and the untimely death of her father to obtain her qualification at just 25-years old.

Heading online, NWU Faculty of Law shared the groundbreaking news on their official Facebook page. Steyn impressively completed her qualification within just two years of study, an unprecedented achievement as reported by IOL.

But, the road has not always been easy for the young woman who grew up in under-developed parts of Zeerust in the North West. Growing up poor, Steyn found joy in excelling academically and comfort in the love and support of her family.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, Steyn shared:

“My family, which comprised my father, mother, and two older brothers, was very poor. My father, the sole breadwinner and a retired mechanic was a ‘recycling entrepreneur’, a fairly rare trade at the time.

“From a young age I realised I wanted to make a difference for my family. I believed that pursuing an education may one day offer me opportunities to do that."

With her high marks and excellent work ethic, university bursaries were almost inevitable for a young Steyn. However, life got a little more challenging around her 21st birthday when her father died:

“My life changed forever. I no longer had my father, whose love I had relied on heavily throughout my life. We held his funeral on the Monday following his death the previous Thursday, and I returned to university early on the Tuesday morning. There was no time for mourning. I still had to do my best and my best was all I felt I had left.

The determined student endured and ultimately went on to achieve her PhD.

Today, Steyn works as a lecturer and often develops research articles for popular publications.

Never forgetting her roots, the academic shared that she will always be grateful to the people of Zeerust who have cheered her on along the way. She's also thanked her sponsors and sent a special thank you to her beautiful family back home.

Source: Briefly.co.za