South African actress Lunathi Mampofu recently visited a sick young fan at the hospital

The Inimba actress shared several pictures that were taken during her visit

Mampofu also paired the snaps with a lengthy and heartfelt message on her Instagram page

Lunathi Mampofu checked on a sick child at the hospital. Image: @lunathimampofu

South African actress Lunathi Mampofu has been making headlines on social media recently, and this time around, the star was praised for her latest good deed.

On Sunday, 30 November 2025, the Inimba star, who once opened up about being broke, decided to visit a young child who is sick at the hospital. Mampofu posted several pictures she had taken with the fan on her Instagram page.

She also paired the snaps with a lengthy and heartfelt message, which reads:

"Thank you, Reach For A Dream, for helping me make Kago’s dream come true today. Your kindness reminded me that hope is a powerful thing, and today, you gave a child’s heart a reason to shine a little brighter.

"I’m deeply grateful. Seeing her joy reminded me why love, community and compassion matter so deeply. May we continue to stand for the dreams of our little ones. Yep, I’m a mom to another baby…My sweet angel KAGO UNATHI, I love your heart, angel."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Lunathi visiting a sick kid

Shortly after the star shared on social media that she had visited a sick fan at the hospital, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

llycia_m said:

"May God bless your heart."

bakimtshamba wrote:

"Oooh, Sis Lunathi, your presence meant EVERYTHING TO US🌟 I'm overwhelmed with gratitude for your kind heart 💖. Bringing Sky to meet Kago brought tears of joy to my eyes - that thoughtfulness will stay with us forever 🥰. Kago can't stop talking about you both, and as Kago’s mom, it fills my heart 💕. We know how precious time is, and we're so grateful you made space for Kago 🙏🏾. THANK YOU for making her day (and ours!) so special 🌈."

muvhumbi_mulaudzi commented:

"This is making me emotional. May God bless your beautiful heart."

otsile_mr replied:

"You are beautiful inside and out, Sis❤️ God bless your heart!"

frosim1 responded:

"Always been her. Caring and showing up."

adnaya.elitahtno mentioned:

"Oh, another reason to love sis’Lunathi bandla."

celokuhle7023 stated:

"May God give you more blessings."

Netizens react to Lunathi visiting a sick fan. Image: @lunathimampofu

Mampofu, aka Emma, takes a break from The River

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2022 that actress Lunathi Mampofu, who played Emma in The River, is reportedly taking a break from filming new scenes in the telenovela.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared that the writers of the show are adjusting the storyline to accommodate the changes after Lawrence Maleka resigned from the show. Lunathi will be off the show temporarily, but some of the show's viewers feel that the show should just be cancelled because it has lost too many talented stars.

