South African broadcaster Karabo Ntshweng recently marked another year in her blessed union

Ntshweng shared several stunning pictures from her wedding four years ago on social media

The 5FM radio star also shared a heartfelt wedding anniversary message alongside the photos

Karabo Ntshweng celebrated her 4th wedding anniversary. Image: @karabontshweng

Love is such a beautiful thing to witness. The popular radio personality Karabo Ntshweng excitedly shared with her fans and followers that she was celebrating another year as a married woman.

On Thursday, 27 November 2025, the 5FM radio producer marked her 4th wedding anniversary in style. Ntshweng shared beautiful pictures from her traditional wedding day and paired them with a heartfelt message detailing how everything went down 4 years ago when she agreed to be her husband's wife.

The media personality celebrated her blessed union a year after she revealed that her father was kidnapped from his residential gate in Pretoria and was later found in a very bad state.

"Today, 4 years ago ago there were uncles at my late grandmother’s gate, and my husband David committed to making me his wife❤️ it rained soooooo much, but it was a beautiful, blessed day 🐄 (and yes, I literally had 4 different outfits 🙆🏽‍♀️.)"

See the post below:

Fans react to Karabo celebrating her wed anniversary

Shortly after the star shared that four years ago her husband paid lobola for her on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Sinethemba_S said:

"Bathong, did we not grow up together... Just that y'all were on TV, now y'all are adults... congratulations on your anniversary, Sesi!"

@AshMoney07 wrote:

"Happy anniversary, my mom always says it's good luck when it rains on your wedding day."

@LesegoMatilda commented:

"4 years later, I’m still awe with your wedding pictures."

@Pasghetti tweeted:

"Rain is always a good sign. Happy anniversary, frame 2."

mamah2panda mentioned:

"Rato and Jedi will always be by your side 😍🫂 blessed union and many more years."

mantsoepout replied:

"Oh chom! What a beautiful day this was."

zabalaza21 stated:

"It’s crazy we got married at the same time one year apart."

Who is Karabo Ntshweng?

Karabo Ntshweng hosts a weekday show on 5FM and a lifestyle TV show on DStv.

Karabo started her presenting career on the popular kiddies programme, YoTV, when she was only 11 years old, then went on to host a radio show on Voice of Wits, made the step up to another commercial station, and now 5FM.

