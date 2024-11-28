The South African child star Karabo Ntshweng has confirmed on social media that her father was found

This was after the 5FM radio presenter shared on social media that her dad was kidnapped at his residential gate

Ntshweng further mentioned in her post that her dad was found alive but in a terrible state

Karabo Ntshweng’s dad has been found. Image: @karabontshweng

Source: Instagram

The South African child star and 5FM radio presenter Karabo Ntshweng recently confirmed on social media that her father had been found after he was kidnapped.

The radio presenter shared a post on her Twitter (X) page, letting her fans know that her dad was found alive, though he was in a state and had been rushed to the hospital. Ntshweng expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped her find her missing father, who was taken from his residential gate in Pretoria.

She wrote:

"Morning! Please note that my dad has been found. He is alive but in a bad state and currently in hospital. Thank you so much for sharing the post. It really helped."

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Karabo's post

Shortly after Ntshweng shared the post on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their responses. Here's what they had to say:

@thereal__arzee commented:

"Wishing your father a speedy recovery."

@noeleensaid replied:

"God is good. We pray for his recovery now."

Ayola_M wrote:

"Wishing him a speedy recovery K."

@Light_Kganya said:

"Oh, Sister-K, I am so glad that he has been found. We praying for his recovery. Thanks for updating us."

@marcia_breeze mentioned:

"We're thankful that he was found and a speedy recovery to him."

@SbuMpungose replied:

"How harrowing! I’m so sorry for what you and your family are going through. Thank God he was found."

@dTumza mentioned:

"Oh we thank God Karabo, speedy recovery to him."

Karabo gets candid about her change at 5FM

In a previous interview with Briefly News, Karabo discussed transitioning from the early morning to the late-night slot at 5FM.

Karabo Ntshweng is now the host of the 5 Nights timeslot, which airs Monday through Thursday at 19:00 and 22:00 on 5FM. As of 3 April, Karabo ditched the early morning slot from 04:00 to 06:00.

