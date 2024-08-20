The former YoTV presenter Karabo Ntshweng and her husband David celebrated their wedding anniversary

The 5FM radio host shared several pictures of her traditional and white wedding to celebrate their 2nd year of marriage

Ntshweng also spoke about her marriage with David and how long they had been together before they tied the knot

Karabo Ntshweng and hubby celebrated their anniversary. Image: @karabontshweng

The former YoTV presenter Karabo Ntshweng and her hubby David Molotlhanyi had something to celebrate together.

Karabo Ntshweng and hubby celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

The 5FM radio host Karabo Ntshweng and her husband have made headlines once again on social media after they vacationed at Mauritius's beachy islands.

Recently, the couple marked their second wedding anniversary. Ntshweng posted several pictures of her traditional and white wedding to reminisce about the beautiful day they tied the knot.

Previously speaking to Kaya959, the radio host talked about their relationship before becoming husband and wife; she also mentioned that they had been together for 12 years before marriage.

She said:

"For me, it was never really an important thing. Maybe it was because I was raised by a single mother and my grandmother was divorced as well so marriage was never really something I understood. “I was just like here is someone that I really love and we are probably going to spend the rest of our lives together. It’s been over a decade now and I am perfect for you and you are perfect for me."

Ntshweng captioned the pictures she posted on her Instagram page:

"Two years married today. Two years of magic. #Anniversary."

"Traditional wedding anniversary, today 2 years ago. My welcoming ceremony in Rustenburg."

See the posts below:

Karabo gets candid about her change at 5FM

In a previous interview with Briefly News, Karabo opened up about transitioning from the early morning to the late-night slot at 5FM.

Karabo Ntshweng is now the host of the 5 Nights timeslot, which airs Monday through Thursday at 19:00 and 22:00 on 5FM. As of 3 April, Karabo ditched the early morning slot from 04:00 to 06:00.

