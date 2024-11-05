The South African child star Karabo Ntshweng recently opened up about their salaries at YoTV back then

The media personality broke her silence about how little they used to get paid at YoTV despite their huge viewership

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to what Karabo had to say about YoTV

Karabo Ntsweng talked about YoTV salaries. Image: @karabontshweng

Source: Instagram

The South African child star and 5FM radio presenter Karabo Ntshweng recently revealed something confidential about her former job at YoTV.

Karabo opens up about YoTV salaries

The South African media personality Karabo Ntshweng recently became the talk of the town on social media after she trended when she and her husband celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

Earlier, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a video of the former YoTV star's podcast interview on his Twitter (X) page. In it, she spoke about how they were underpaid at YoTV despite their huge viewership back then.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She said:

"A lot of us didn't finish YoTV, and we are not millionaires, and what crazy is that kids TV was so big and we had so many viewers, but the amount we were paid didn't translate to the number of viewers, and I think that is was sad with our industry that you could seem like you are making bank but you are actually not."

Musa Khawula captioned the video:

"Karabo Ntsweng opens up about the amount of money they made on Yo TV and being child stars."

Watch the video below:

SA weighs in on Karabo's revelation about YoTV

Shortly after Khawula posted the video on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Karabo's revelations. Here's what they had to say:

@NellyM_grandkid wrote:

"But others paid for their education, bought their parent's houses. Maybe the last group didn’t earn as much as the group that had Carly, Sipho, Shade, cc and Musa."

@Papi_Mphuthi said:

"And to be quite honest, YOTV had viewers for days; we would be glued to our screens just to check them out every single day."

@NgoveniSbu commented:

"America has a population of over 300 million people in a developed economy…. The amount of money you can make in an American economy can never be the same money you make here in entertainment. You cannot compare the two markets."

@Vuyi_theplug commented:

"Even if it was not a million, it was a lot of money for that economy… that if you made a good investment then, you would be fine today. 2003/4 things were affordable."

@Pinkdoll_love mentioned:

"Damn....now I'm so curious to know the figures."

@naomi_floww replied:

"She enjoyed now she's complaining."

Karabo gets candid about her change at 5FM

In a previous interview with Briefly News, Karabo opened up about transitioning from the early morning to the late-night slot at 5FM.

Karabo Ntshweng is now the host of the 5 Nights timeslot, which airs Monday through Thursday at 19:00 and 22:00 on 5FM. As of 3 April, Karabo ditched the early morning slot from 04:00 to 06:00.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News