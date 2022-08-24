Former child star Karabo Ntshweng who rose to prominence for presenting on the local channel YoTV has shared more pics of her journey to becoming Mrs

The media personality and her husband, David, caused a stir when snaps from her traditional wedding made it to the streets

She also shared beautiful pictures from her pre-wedding shoot, and fans can't wait for the actual wedding ceremony

Karabo Ntshweng's journey to becoming a married woman is nothing short of stunning. The former YoTV presenter has been topping Twitter trends as more and more pictures from her fairytale marriage hit social media.

Source: Instagram

The media personality and her boo, David, became the talk of the town when snaps of them clad in Tswana traditional outfits were shared online. The star said she had a wonderful send-off and enjoyed joining two Tswana families. She wrote:

"We had such a beautiful weekend uniting two Tswana families. This was my welcoming at David’s home town in Rustenburg with all my Rakgadi’s, siblings and friends who gave me the most amazing send off."

Zalebs reports that the media personality who has been updating her fans and followers on every step of her beautiful journey shared stunning snaps from her pre-wedding shoot. Karabo Ntshweng uploaded the loved-up pictures on her Instagram page. Peeps flocked her timeline with congratulatory messages. Many said they can't wait for the white wedding.

Karabo's fans share comments

@blvcknfleeking said:

"Love themstunning!"

@noni_khumalo wrote:

"Pls! An extravaganza ."

@_reaolebogachabaesele added:

"Such a fun couple ."

@monyatsislo commented:

"Absolutely beautiful ."

@_siphosihle.k noted:

"it’s definitely the happiness for me!"

Source: Briefly News