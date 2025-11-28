A Johannesburg woman recorded her friend's new vehicle, which has self-driving features

The video showed the steering wheel moving on its own with no one in the driver's seat

South Africans were amazed by the technology and congratulated the woman on her purchase

A local woman had social media users excited after she shared a video of her friend's new car. TikTok user @mphoyabadimoo posted the clip on 25 November 2025 with the caption:

"My friend bought a new car, and I'm in awe 🫢 appreciating every little detail of the car 😅"

In the video, she records the driver's seat and steering wheel of a brand-new BMW, showing the wheel moving from side to side with no one sitting in the seat. The car drives itself through what looks like a shopping complex parking area while she sits in the passenger seat, clearly amazed by what she's seeing.

The woman's excitement is obvious as she starts laughing and commenting on how impressed she is with the technology. Many viewers were just as excited, with some asking what type of car has this feature and others joking that they wouldn't need to get their driver's licence if they had a vehicle like this.

Netizens react to the video

Mzansi celebrated the amazing car purchase alongside TikTok user @mphoyabadimoo's reaction to her friend's latest achievement:

@bogolo_ said:

"I want this car."

@keith_ joked:

"Mos, I don't even need to get my licence 😭😭"

@boitysemenya wrote:

"I'm going to be that friend❤️"

@sbahle_m asked:

"Is this Makro in Nelspruit around Riverside ❤ it looks familiar 🥰 Congratulations to your friend BTW 🥳🩷😘"

@zanny06 gushed:

"🤣😂🤣The laugh is killing me🤣😂this would be my exact reaction😂Congrats to your friend and may no harm come near her and may God bless you for being this supportive❤"

@uphiwe_sibiya commented:

"The fact that I realised close to the end of the video, that there is no driver, in the driver's seat 😭. Let me study cause yhooo!"

@bambino_ added:

The fact that you're happy for her shows that you're a good friend. May the lord bless you with way more ☺☺❤️"

@anita_phiri wrote:

"Where can we buy a friend like you that's genuinely happy for their friends?"

What makes BMW 5 special

According to the BMW website, the BMW 5 Series is valued at R1,396,395. The car also comes with advanced features, including the self-driving tech shown in the video, which lets the car steer, accelerate, and brake on its own in certain situations. All of this makes the BMW 5 Series one of the best options in its range right now.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

3 Other SA vehicles in the news

