DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali’s divorce settlement has set social media abuzz after a lengthy legal battle ended in Mbali’s favour

Marriage and infidelity rumours surrounded the couple, with Enhle confirming cheating allegations

Court rulings and payouts now see Mbali recognised as a legal spouse in community of property, entitling her to monthly support and a share of Black Coffee’s assets

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert and author of Uncomplicated Love, Shelley Lewin, about the couple's divorce

DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali have been a trending topic on social media following their controversial divorce settlement. But how did they get here? When did it all begin? Once admired as one of Mzansi's power couples, DJ Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa were the "IT" couple during their era.

The stars used to flaunt their luxurious lives on social media and profess their undying love for each other in heartfelt posts that left followers in their feels.

The importance of fair legal and financial agreements in marriages

Briefly News spoke to Shelley Lewin, author of Uncomplicated Love and founder of The Relationship Architect Coaching and Education, about power dynamics and the importance of fair legal and financial agreements in marriages.

Lewin said when couples enter a marriage, whether civil or customary, they often underestimate how profoundly structure shapes security.

"In my book Uncomplicated Love, I describe the relationship as a “third entity”- its own living system created by the overlap between two individuals.

"For that shared space or relationship (the ‘Us’ ) to thrive, fairness and clarity are essential.

Lewin added that legal and financial agreements aren’t romantic, but they are acts of care; they define how power and responsibility are distributed.

"When one partner has more access to resources, information, or control, the relationship’s ecosystem becomes unbalanced."

Shelley said the legal complexities of Black Coffee and Enhle’s situation highlight how vital it is to build relationships - and contracts - from a place of mutual respect and transparency.

"When love is healthy, agreements protect both people, not one from the other."

Enhle Mbali and DJ Black Coffee's marriage

Enhle and DJ Black Coffee had their traditional wedding in May 2011. The couple was blessed with two sons, Anesu and Asante Maphumulo. They later tied the knot in a lavish private wedding in 2017.

The lux wedding was attended by close family and friends. From the outside, the DJ and actress seemed happily married until Enhle dropped a bomb on unsuspecting fans.

Enhle Mbali's shocking divorce announcement

Enhle Mbali announced her divorce from DJ Black Coffee in November 2019 through an emotional Instagram video. The announcement, which nearly broke the internet, made Enhle and Black Coffee shoot to the top of the social media trending list.

In the video, the actress confirmed that she had filed for divorce and asked the public and media to give her and her family privacy as they navigated the difficult period. The fashion designer explained that the split was not easy, calling it “a very, very, very rough” time for her, and revealed that she had “loved deeply” and was choosing to focus on herself and her children.

She also emphasised that she wanted to handle the divorce with dignity. At the time, she said:

“I’ve had to explain the unexplainable to my children. I’ve had to be strong where I didn’t want to be. But today, I choose me.”

Was infidelity the cause of their divorce?

There have been rumours that the Grammy Award-winning DJ's promiscuous ways were one of the main reasons why Enhle Mbali decided to end their beautiful marriage. Speaking during a candid interview with Relebogile Mabotja, the Slay actress revealed that DJ Black Coffee stepped out of their marriage several times and even had two children with two different women.

Speaking at the time, Enhle Mbali said she never cheated on her husband, and she left the marriage because she wanted to put herself first.

"I never cheated in my marriage, not once, till the day I decided to leave, because I could no longer take the punishment to myself.

"It is multi-layered, but my non-negotiable was children in a marriage.

"Once there were two children, by two different women, I said: 'You don't love me. In fact, you are going to kill me, but I have two kids, so I'm going to run'.

"I did it, and a lot was said while I was leaving."

What did DJ Black Coffee say about his infidelity?

The internationally acclaimed DJ recently addressed the cheating allegations during an interview with controversial podcaster MacG. Responding to a question about whether or not infidelity was the reason he left his marriage, Black Coffee explained that having children out of marriage is a norm in African culture.

He added that he grew up seeing uncles doing the same thing, and it became a norm to him and to men in South Africa.

Enhle Mbali and DJ Black Coffee's divorce settlement

After six years of an emotionally taxing legal battle, Enhle Mbali announced on social media on Friday, 10 October 2025, that her divorce was finalised. The actress who re-introduced herself as Miss Mlotshwa confirmed that the South Gauteng High Court ruled in her favour.

The court officially recognised her customary marriage with her estranged ex-husband as valid and in community of property, overturning the antenuptial contract (ANC) that he claimed was in place.

As part of the judgment, Maphumulo was also ordered to pay R15 000 spousal maintenance and R50 000 in child support for their two children every month.

Reports indicate that Mbali will also, in due course, receive 50% of DJ Black Coffee's assets worth millions.

DJ Black Coffee breaks silence following divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Black Coffee finally broke his silence on his divorce, urging the public to stop posting pictures of his children on social media.

The Drive hitmaker hit back at people who believed the reports circulating on social media about his personal life.

