An old clip of Black Coffee sharing his views on infidelity on Podcast and Chill resurfaced after his divorce with Enhle Mbali was finalised

In the old clip, Black Coffee explained the reasons why he was unfaithful to Enhle Mbali

The clip sparked a heated debate on social media, with some criticising Black Coffee, while others agreed with his view

DJ Black Coffee appeared to defend cheating on Enhle Mbali in an old interview.

Source: Instagram

An old video of internationally acclaimed South African producer and club DJ Black Coffee, seemingly justifying cheating on his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, has resurfaced after the two finalised their divorce.

The finalisation of Black Coffee and his estranged wife’s divorce has been a topic of discussion after she confirmed it on her official Instagram account. Black Coffee responded to social media chatter about his finalised divorce with a plea to netizens and a hint that not everything reported was true. Now, Black Coffee is a topic of discussion after an old video of him justifying cheating resurfaced. The resurfaced video has sparked a major online discussion.

Black Coffee defends cheating in an old video

On Friday, 17 October 2025, social media user, @Mlu___N2, shared a clip of Black Coffee being interviewed by MacG on the 434th episode of Podcast and Chill.

In the video, when MacG asked Black Coffee if infidelity was the reason why he and Enhle Mbali divorced, the Grammy Award winner said yes and no, then proceeded to explain why with two examples.

Black Coffee explained how cheating has been normalised in some African cultures, to which MacG agreed, citing Venda culture as an example.

“First of all, there are so many unrealistic conversations we're not having as people. So many, and one of them is: we all grow up around Uncles, and it's the norm. They send us to the other chicks, and even most people who speak against it on social media are doing it,” he said

Black Coffee then proceeded to say that women do not have honest conversations about men.

“And then the second conversation is because of that, I feel like women are also not having an honest conversation about what or who men are. You know, so you come and tell your mom and your aunts that I met this guy and he only loves me, and no one says mmm, actually. Everyone's like, yeah, halala. But they know what's gonna happen,” Black Coffee added.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to old video of Black Coffee justifying cheating

In the comments, several social media users disagreed with Black Coffee, while others agreed with him.

Here are some of the comments:

@Issa2WayStreet argued:

“There’s a difference between something being a norm and something being common. The one means, ‘a lot of people do this’, the other one means ‘this is the way to do this’. Cheating is common; it’s not the norm, it’s not to be embraced.”

@GodPenuel suggested:

“Cheating is a norm, but so is hitting women, abortions, stealing people's goods, etc. Doesn't make it right. Men and women who struggle to be faithful must be upfront and ask for an open relationship. That way, you minimise pain and give the other person a choice.”

@Lindo_Mnisi agreed:

“Black Coffee cooked here. Absolutely right. The male species is forced to be something it is not.”

@khal_juniier said:

“Absolutely, these are important conversations to have. Almost every man, if not all, is biologically inclined to be polygamous. We may cheat, but still remain loyal to the woman we are with.”

@Sithembile00 highlighted:

"If a black man is continuously going to hold on to the patterns of the generations before him, there will be no future for black families. I know for a fact that the current generation of black women has no interest in staying in relationships/marriages where they are cheated on."

DJ Black Coffee appeared to justify being unfaithful to Enhle Mbali in an old video.

Source: Instagram

