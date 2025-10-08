Musa Khawula is facing fresh legal trouble for making serious allegations against popular entrepreneur Groovin Nchabeleng

Khawula claimed that Nchabeleng is in a secret relationship with a top actress and is also a business partner of a man accused of murder

The businessman's lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter to Khawula and ordered him to comply with certain demands or risk court action

Musa Khawula was served with a cease-and-desist letter after making serious allegations against a top businessman. Image: ThisIsColbert

Musa Khawula landed himself in legal trouble after shipping Connie Ferguson with a popular businessman. This comes after the lawyers of entrepreneur and advertising industry guru Groovin Nchabeleng sent a cease-and-desist letter to Khawula.

Khawula, who is currently behind bars and facing a slew of charges that include attempted murder, risks additional charges after making serious allegations against Groovin Nchabeleng. Apart from alleging that Nchabeleng was in a relationship with Connie Ferguson, Khawula alleged that Groovin is also a business partner of the man accused of masterminding the attempted murder of Tebogo Thobejane.

Musa Khawula faces fresh legal action from top mogul

In the letters seen by TshisaLive, Musa Khawula has been ordered to retract his statements and issue a public apology. In the letter, Nchabeleng’s lawyer, Sentebale Makara, a director at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, argued that Khawula dragged Connie Ferguson’s name just for clout. Part of the letter reads:

“Our client further wishes to record that to implicate Mrs Ferguson for no reason other than to create atmosphere and views on your X handle is tantamount to an abuse of your right to freedom of expression at the expense of her, our clients and others mentioned in your posts. [The] wrongful and defamatory statements in your posts are deliberately intended to incite the public and harm our client.”

Regarding Connie Ferguson, Musa Khawula had alleged that Groovin Nchabeleng and the Kings of Joburg actress were in a secret relationship. The post, which Khawula shared on 3 October 2025, read:

“Meet Connie Ferguson’s secret lover, Groovin Nchabeleng, who is business partners with Vusi ‘Cat’ Matlala.”

In the letter, Groovin Nchabeleng’s lawyer detailed the harm Musa Khawula’s allegations had caused the entrepreneur. The lawyer said that Khawula’s defamatory statements had impacted and infringed on Nchabeleng’s rights and peace, as he is constantly being inundated with requests to address the incarcerated celebrity gossip blogger’s allegations.

Musa Khawula ordered to apologise after making serious allegations against a businessman. Image: Zweli_Thixo

Khawula alleged that Nchabeleng facilitated security contracts for Vusi ‘Cat’ Matlala at Sanral and is currently being paid R12 million a month through irregular contracts at Acsa to safeguard South Africa’s airports. He alleged that details of the deals were contained in private messages between Vusi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Groovin Nchabeleng.

