It seems like many things aren't going well for the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula

The "Pope of Pop Culture" is faced with charges of attempted murder, alternatively reckless driving

It was also reported that Khawula is also faced with another charge of failing to assist and report an incident to the police

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula's legal problems keep deepening as more is being revealed regarding his arrest.

Unpacking Musa Khawula's attempted murder case

Since the beginning of 2025 the "Pope of Pop Culture" Musa Khawula's arrest has been what many netizens have been talking about on social media.

According to ZiMoja, Khawula is faced with charges of attempted murder and reckless driving. He also has an additional charge of failure to assist and report an incident to the police.

The NPA also mentioned that these charges allegedly arose from an incident that took place on 20 February 2021, around 6 pm near Mponeng Mine, where a complainant and his partner claimed that they were driving home on a narrow road when they noticed a VW Polo parked along the roadway. The accused was standing next to the vehicle clothless on his lower body.

What you need to know about Musa Khawula's arrest

A video of Musa Khawula resurfaces

