Legal Woes: Unpacking the Controversial Musa Khawula’s Attempted Murder Case
- It seems like many things aren't going well for the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula
- The "Pope of Pop Culture" is faced with charges of attempted murder, alternatively reckless driving
- It was also reported that Khawula is also faced with another charge of failing to assist and report an incident to the police
The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula's legal problems keep deepening as more is being revealed regarding his arrest.
Unpacking Musa Khawula's attempted murder case
Since the beginning of 2025 the "Pope of Pop Culture" Musa Khawula's arrest has been what many netizens have been talking about on social media.
According to ZiMoja, Khawula is faced with charges of attempted murder and reckless driving. He also has an additional charge of failure to assist and report an incident to the police.
The NPA also mentioned that these charges allegedly arose from an incident that took place on 20 February 2021, around 6 pm near Mponeng Mine, where a complainant and his partner claimed that they were driving home on a narrow road when they noticed a VW Polo parked along the roadway. The accused was standing next to the vehicle clothless on his lower body.
What you need to know about Musa Khawula's arrest
- The South African controversial blogger was rearrested at a tavern in Dundee, KwaZulu Natal at the beginning of January 2025
- The flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo responded to celebrity blogger, Musa Khawula's alleged arrest by singing the Sarafina song
- On Tuesday, 14 January 2025, Musa Khawula was denied bail after he appeared at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg
- The controversial Musa Khawula's fans and followers on social media have opened a crowdfunding page on Backabuddy to raise money for the blogger's legal team
A video of Musa Khawula resurfaces
In other entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that a video of Musa Khawula commenting on Sonia Mbele's son's alleged crimes resurfaced.
The controversial blogger who is currently in jail addressed Donell's GBV allegations when Khawula and Mbele were both arrested.
Source: Briefly News
