The South African controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula remained behind bars

This was after reports that Khawula had been denied bail at the Alexandra Magistrates Court

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to Musa being denied bail

Things aren't looking good for controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula, who started the new year behind bars.

Social media has recently been buzzing as the controversial gossipmonger appeared at the Alexandra Magistrates Court in Johannesburg after being arrested in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to reports by the news and gossip page MDNews, Khawula was denied bail and will remain behind bars until his next court date on Tuesday, 21 January 2025.

"Musa Khawula was arrested and denied bail. Controversial celebrity blogger Musa Khawula (32) has been arrested for violating Section 13 of the Cybercrimes Act, 19 of 2020, as well as on charges of crimen injuria. The arrest took place in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal, under a J50 warrant. Khawula appeared for the first time before the Alexandra Magistrates Court and remains in custody without bail. The case has been postponed to January 21, 2025."

Netizens react to Musa being denied bail

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Khawula remaining behind bars. Here's what they had to say:

@tumelo_br said:

"We do not support any illegal activities that might have gotten that boy arrested; however, we did enjoy his X media campaign!"

@nolomoifa wrote:

"I'm sure if he was the son of a politician or a celebrity, he would have gotten bail... SMH, the justice system in this country."

@CastleLarger responded:

"He wants to be famous at whatever cost. He should have gone to bath at the beach immediately after his first release. Now, he will be a VIP member of prison, a frequent stayer."

@MaNgwanya_77 commented:

"They are teaching him a lesson."

