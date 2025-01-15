Musa Khawula's arrest has sparked controversy, with Ntsiki Mazwai commenting on the case, suggesting that the blogger's troubles stem from exposing politicians

Khawula was denied bail after his arrest over allegations against businessman Ze Nxumalo, with a pending murder case further complicating his situation

Social media users expressed support for Khawula and highlighted concerns about the state's handling of those who expose powerful figures

Ntsiki Mazwai has added her two cents on Musa Khawula's arrest. The controversial blogger was recently denied bail after a court appearance.

Ntsiki Mazwai has weighed in on Musa Khawula's arrest. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and @khawulamusa

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on Musa Khawula's arrest

Musa Khawula is the talk of the town after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) shared more details about his arrest. According to the NPA's statement, the blogger was locked up over his allegations against businessman Ze Nxumalo in October 2024.

The state noted that Khawula's bail was also denied because of his pending murder case in the Free State. Outspoken media personality Ntsiki Mazwai did not hesitate to add her thoughts. The Moya Podcast host said there was more to Musa Khawula's arrest than what was being said. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Musa started to expose politicians now they are using state resources to deal with him….. #HandsOffMusaKhawula"

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's post

Social media users seemed to share Ntsiki Mazwai's sentiments. Many noted that they knew Musa would get in trouble when he started posting hot files about popular politicians.

@MusaLux01 said:

"I knew he wouldn’t last when he dropped Mbaks files 🤣🤣"

@Manikipi commented:

"SA doesn't play when it comes to foreign nationals like this Swazi DJ called Zee, something Musa wrote about."

@mbitshi wrote:

"This truly exposes that there is no rule of law in this criminal state. It’s not about breaking laws but who you expose, and his only sin is touching politicians, same as in the UK when you are arrested for telling the truth cause public must remain in the dark dat evil and corrupt govt is."

Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts on Musa Khawula's arrest. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ntsiki Mazwai defends Nkosazana Daughter's outfit choices

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nkosazana Daughter's outfit choices often land her on the wrong side of X (Twitter), as trolls often made fun of her. This time, her colourful, figure-hugging two-piece outfit saw her gain a fan in Ntsiki Mazwai after a troll mocked her.

Responding to @_BlackZA's post, which reads, "Nkosazana stylist hates her. It gets worse with every performance," Ntsiki Mazwai expressed her admiration for Nkosazana's Daughter's body.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News