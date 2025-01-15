NPA Releases More Info on Musa Khawula’s Arrest, SA Reacts: “See Why We Longer Take the NPA Serious”
- The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has released more information on the controversial Musa Khawula
- In a statement they have shared on social media, it stated the reasons behind them opposing bail for the celeb blogger
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the statement the NPA shared on social media
Ziyakhala is for the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula, as things aren't looking good for him after his run-in with the law.
NPA shares info on Musa Khawula's arrest
Social media has been buzzing ever since the arrest of their favourite controversial celebrity blogger, Musa Khawula, circulated online.
Recently, the NPA stated the arrest of Khawula and why they had opposed his bail on their Twitter (X) page.
The statement reads:
"The accused is alleged to have posted derogatory statements between 10 and 12 October 2024 on his social media platform, which has a substantial following, with the alleged intention of impairing, injuring or damaging the dignity of businessman Zee Nxumalo (44). In court, the state opposed bail due to the accused's pending 2022 murder case in Free State and an outstanding warrant of arrest for reckless and negligent driving..."
SA weighs in on NPA's statement
Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the statement the NPA shared on social media. See some of the responses below:
@justnyoo said:
"Can we donate R10 each as members to get him a better lawyer by then? Musa has a following of guys. Let's show faith and assist. Can we donate directly to a lawyer to avoid scams?"
@StraightupGal wrote:
"It's NPA making formal statements about a harmless gossiper yet allowing the people who looted from the state to roam free and continue to be untouchable. Disappointing!"
@mokone_eddie responded:
"A whole NPA tweeting about Musa!"
@Sako_za replied:
"See why we no longer take the NPA seriously."
Nota arrested over K.O row
In a previous report from Briefly News, former music executive Nota Baloyi was allegedly imprisoned for contempt of court.
3 Men film themselves brutally beating woman near open field, cops seek help finding 'GBVF' suspects
Nota Baloyi was meant to serve a 60-day sentence, which began on Thursday, 7 November 2024, at the Leeuwkop Prison.
