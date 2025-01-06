Nkosazana Daughter's recent outfits were a miss on social media, and people are never afraid to mock her

South African YouTuber and poet Ntsiki Mazwai is, however, a fan of the Amapiano singer's fashion choices

Mzansi argued Ntsiki Mazwai's points, while some agreed with her, saying the singer can wear whatever she wants

Ntsiki Mazwai speaks in support of Nkosazana Daughter'. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai, nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter's outfit choices often land her on the wrong side of X (Twitter), as trolls often make fun of her. This time, her colourful, figure-hugging two-piece outfit saw her gain a fan in Ntsiki Mazwai after a troll mocked her.

Ntsiki Mazwai shares views on Nkosazana Daughter

Responding to @_BlackZA's post, which reads, "Nkosazana stylist hates her. It gets worse with every performance," Ntsiki Mazwai expressed her admiration for Nkosazana's Daughter's body.

The media personality hailed Nkosazana Daughter, saying she loves how she dresses because her body is stunning. Mazwai said she loves seeing women flaunt their bodies overall.

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's sentiments

While some people agree with Ntsiki, others see the need for improvement in the wardrobe department.

@AlphiasZ praised Nkosazana Daughter:

"This lady is very energetic on stage. The last time I saw her perform was at FNB stadium she is good. She was just wearing her simple Jean trousers and a t-shirt."

@stalin__G said:

"Also, her weight is not doing her a favour as a performer."

@FrankTalk0000 argued, saying the outfit was hideous:

"That fit is hideous! It's repulsive. The stuff people would be hung for if lack of style was a crime."

@stalin__GP corrected Ntsiki:

"You are female and he is a male, the way you see her is different, understand that."

@mwelasebobo exclaimed in dissatisfaction:

"People want to police everything mxm."

Ntsiki Mazwai speaks on alcohol problem in SA

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai responded to the concerning levels of alcoholism in SA.

In the video posted on X, a young and drunk South African woman struggled to stand up as they were severely intoxicated.

People on social media are asking for the government to intervene.

