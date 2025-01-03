Controversial singer and poet Ntsiki Mazwai has responded to the viral alcohol video on social media

The video shared on X shows a young and drunk South African woman struggling to stand up

Fans on social media echoed Mazwai's sentiments and agreed the government needs to come up with a solution

Ntsiki Mazwai responds to SA's alcohol problem. Image: @missntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

Song writer Ntsiki Mazwai has weighed in on South Africa's alcohol problem on social media.

Mazwai's comments after the South African Police Service (SAPS) destroyed thousands of litres of alcohol in December 2024.

The SAPS also restricted the sale of alcohol on 31 December 2024 in the Johannesburg central precinct.

Mazwai took to her social media account to respond to a viral alcohol video of a drunk South African woman and said:

"We have an alcohol problem."

South Africans react to viral video

@AZANIA_magwala wrote:

"The government allowed it. They have to ban alcohol ads like they did with cigarettes. They Must also ban gambling ads because that's the fastest growing problem."

@boreka89 replied:

"Let me answer! We have a political problem that manifests as seen in many societal problems. The alcohol problem is a government program to keep people stupid. The unemployed are kept drugged and drunk with R350 per month."

@phalokgatlane said:

"We need Taliban type of leadership in South Africa, women have too many useless rights."

@BlackmanMhlanga wrote:

"The only thing that made me happy during lockdown was the banning of alcohol."

@LeeMck78 said:

"This has always been happening. It's just that social media has allowed it to be shown. I was partying like a mad woman but it was in the 90s and there was no social media."

@theART2208 replied:

"A group of my friends where talking about how South African society drinks a lot and I simply said it's because of depression. We are a depressed and defeated society. I could see the confusion on their faces. I didn't bother elaborating. The worst is that people are not even aware of this."

Ntsiki Mazwai blasts Gayton McKenzie

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that Ntsiki Mazwai criticised Minister Gayton McKenzie for supporting Unathi Nkayi.

Mazwai called the radio personality a liar over the allegations she made against Sizwe Dhlomo.

"No guys...we literally heard live audio and saw Unathi lying about another man. In a country that struggles with GBV and men using false allegations to protect themselves," she said.

