A TikTok user shared her frustration after discovering her Audi's roof lining had melted and was hanging down due to Durban's intense summer heat

The incident occurred while the content creator was attending to a family emergency, leaving her car parked directly under the scorching sun

The South African Weather Service has issued heatwave warnings for KwaZulu-Natal, advising residents to take precautions during extreme temperatures

A woman posted a video about the interior of her Audi car getting damaged by the Durban heat goes viral on TikTok. Images: @abidowns

Source: TikTok

TikTok content creator @abidowns, known for her fitness and lifestyle content, took to social media to share her car troubles.

In her video, she explains how Durban's extreme weather caused her Audi's interior roof lining to melt and sag while attending to a family emergency.

She captioned her video:

"Durban heat melted the roof of my Audi."

Watch the video below.

Heatwave hits KZN hard

The South African Weather Service recently warned of persistently high temperatures affecting KwaZulu-Natal.

With temperatures soaring at least 5°C higher than average, residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure between 10 am and 4 pm.

Social media reactions

@PeterP_ questioned:

"How old is the car? Sometimes it's due to car valets steam cleaning the hoodlining which weakens the adhesive."

@Ma_Ngubane shared:

"I think this an issue with Audi vehicles my A1 did that and same as my brother-in-law's car."

@Fuefue advised:

"That's why you cover the car or leave the windows slightly open."

@D.Harley observed:

"I haven't seen this happen to Hyundais, Kias, Nissan, Mazdas, Toyotas..."

@JayM inquired:

"What year model is this Audi? Most new German cars don't have glued roof lining in this way anymore because of this exact issue."

@P commented:

"We want that heat here in JHB, we have been having rain here for two full weeks. It's becoming boring now."

@MaSha exclaimed:

"😂 did you park like directly under the sun 😫 because I've never seen or heard this in all my years."

Source: Briefly News