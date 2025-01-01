A student from the UK showed off her fancy Cape Town home on TikTok, saying it costs about the same as a normal two-bedroom flat would in London

In her video tour, she shows off her amazing house with glass walls, a pool table, shiny tiles, and beautiful gardens that make London prices seem crazy

South Africans had mixed feelings in the comments, with some proud of their property value while others pointed out that even coffee now costs R100 in Cape Town

A woman posted a video bragging that her Cape Town home costs the same as a two-bedroom in Central London. The video went viral on TikTok. Images: @mikayladeg

Architecture student and content creator @mikayladeg took to TikTok to share her perspective on wealth differences between countries.

Her video showcases her performing various poses throughout her modern home, featuring luxury amenities from a sophisticated pool table area to glass-walled living spaces and perfectly maintained outdoor areas.

Mzansi debates property values

The creator captioned her video explaining she's "BEYOND blessed" and wanted to highlight currency strength differences, sparking varied reactions:

@Eyan asked:

"Genuine question, is Cape Town safe?"

@Anonymous noted:

"This house is an easy 10mil in cape town easy 9mil in Joburg."

@Cayle Furniss shared:

"We got three houses here in South Africa. All only at a total of R24 million. It's worth it."

@✨ admitted:

"This me. I'm third-world country rich, but broke in London."

@Red_apple_rose observed:

"Yeah, I've seen people who were living in mansions in South Africa but they came here (Australia) and ended up living in hostels, boarding houses, small dingy apartments or in Ipswich QLD."

@Royalty_Nhlamu pointed out:

"A cup of coffee is now R100 in Cape Town, basically South Africa is getting too expensive for its people. Lovely home but sad."

@Tesla !!!! shared:

"I want to migrate to SA because it's so beautiful and the currency from NZD to Rand is so good! From New Zealand 🇳🇿."

