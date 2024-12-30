Popular TikTok educator @deemrsbee celebrated moving into her new home with a joyful amapiano dance

The beloved teacher, known for her fun dance challenges with friends, husband and baby, gave followers a glimpse of her modern living room

Her excitement-filled house reveal comes as a perfect end to 2024, with fans celebrating her milestone achievement

A teacher posted a dance celebration video of herself after getting a new home. Her video went viral on TikTok. Images: @deemrsbee

Source: TikTok

In a heartwarming video posted by TikTok content creator @deemrsbee, the vibrant teacher couldn't contain her joy as she showed off her new living space.

"Guess who moved into a new home 😭🤭 Thank you, Lord!" she captioned the memorable moment.

Mrs Bullock, who has captured hearts with her fun personality and dance moves, celebrated the milestone with an energetic amapiano dance in her modern living room.

Her infectious joy and gratitude were evident as she showed viewers around her new space, continuing her tradition of bringing smiles to social media with her uplifting content.

Watch the video below.

SA's housing market in 2024

The achievement comes during an interesting time in South Africa's property market. According to the First National Bank (FNB), house prices saw a modest 0.6% increase in August 2024 compared to the previous year.

While the market has been sluggish, recent declines in inflation and expected changes in interest rates offer hope for potential homeowners.

Social media celebrates teacher's win

The joyful video had viewers sharing in her excitement:

@soniaabrahams107 praised:

"You danced your way into God's favour. I love your dancing... Many blessings."

@Bella Zondi noted:

"Congratulations Mrs. B ....What an awesome way to end the year😍😍😍"

@Julia Swanepoel requested:

"Lovely... we need a house tour. looks so modern and nice 😁"

@Nkwaliyenkosi celebrated:

"Congratulations are in order our beautiful teacher🥰🥰🥰"

@Thiru Naidu requested:

"Congrats doll, do some tutorials for us. We want to learn the dances to celebrate your new home🥰🥰🥰"

