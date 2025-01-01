Last year, a few social media users took to their accounts to share that they bought new vehicles

Some of these South African car owners included a proud educator and a young businesswoman

Briefly News listed five stories of South Africans who got new cars and motivated Mzansi in 2024

Some South Africans shared their success of purchasing new cars in 2024. Images: @immiehalayi, @nicolesoil_.

Source: TikTok

In 2024, many South Africans marked significant achievements and proudly shared their milestones with the public. Among these celebrations, some individuals embraced the joy of buying a new car.

Driving into the new year

The spirit of accomplishment reflected a year of personal triumphs, even when the vehicles were not brand-new.

Briefly News compiled a list of five motivating stories of South Africans happily showing Mzansi their new cars.

Girl cries over her dad's new car

A father's heartwarming moment with his daughter melted hearts when he surprised her by picking up a new car from a dealership. The young schoolgirl was overwhelmed with happiness and burst into tears.

Cartwheels of celebration

A South African woman celebrated her new car with epic cartwheels at the dealership, capturing hearts with her pour joy and energy. Her TikTok clip turned a simple purchase into a memorable moment.

An oldie but a goodie

A young East London business owner shared her first car purchase—a second-hand bakkie adorned with a ribbon. While some mocked the red ribbon as unnecessary for the vehicle's age, others praised her smart decision, noting that the bakkie would support her business.

Beaming for the Beemer

A man shared his pride as the first in his family to possess a car in his name. The happy gentleman flexed his second-hand BMW, which symbolised triumph and progress. Expressing gratitude to God, the new car owner admired his vehicle's features and moved online viewers with his accomplishment and touching story.

Teacher shows off new set of wheels

A teacher proudly arrived at her school driving a new Nissan Magnite, delighting colleagues and students. In the TikTok video, the educator is greeted with hugs and gifts, which include a silver wristwatch and a heartfelt letter.

Family prays over new car

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African woman who shared she became part of the Kia family after buying herself a Sonet.

In her TikTok post, she showed her family members praying over the car. Online users loved that her family blessed her successful purchase.

