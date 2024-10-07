A young schoolgirl melted hearts on social media when she broke down in tears over her dad's new car

The father and daughter duo are seen in a wholesome TikTok video at the dealership collecting the vehicle

It seems as if it came as a surprise because the girl in school uniform was overcome with emotion

A father surprised his daughter with his new car purchase. Image: @queenglowthesaleslady

A proud father had a heartwarming moment with his daughter that left Mzansi people in their feels.

Dad celebrates new car with daughter

The dad copped a new car and took his little one to pick up the ride from the dealership. In a TikTok video posted by the car salesperson @queenglowthesaleslady, the young girl couldn't hold back her emotions as her dad revealed the surprise.

Car video goes viral

The father beamed with joy as he hugged his little girl, who was completely overwhelmed with happiness. The touching video clocked over 2 million views, likes and shares.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi congratulates new car owner

Social media users flooded the comments, congratulating the dad for his hard work and dedication to his daughter.

See some reactions below:

@ElGran shared:

"This guy is the most humble and friendliest person I have ever met. Thabo Moleba. Such a beautiful spirit. He is always ready to help and share a kind word, so God bless him.

@zanazee37 wrote:

"My job is to cry with strangers on TikTok. 😭🥰"

@user7696795349506 mentioned:

"She knows daddy's struggles. 🥺🥺"

@andries commented:

"I understand this feeling. I used to walk to school, while other children were brought by their parents with cars at school."

@Deph congratulated:

"If you don't know the struggle, you won't understand the praises. Love when people win. 👏👏"

@Ratu said:

"Ncooo tears of joy. Congratulations daddy 👏"

@TP-Dee stated:

"May this blessing locate my kids. 🥰 We are praying uThixo akhanyise uTata abenemoto."

@REE#TEAMVICTORIOUS added:

"I understand this feeling. 😌 👌💯 Watching your father work hard and achieve his goals is the best feeling in the world. Congratulations 🎊"

