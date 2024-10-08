Walter Sisulu University Students Say ‘I Do’ in Res Wedding, Video Warms Mzansi’s Heart
- A student couple at Walter Sisulu University recently exchanged vows at their res, creating a buzz on social media
- The bride stunned in her Xhosa traditional attire, which perfectly matched her groom's ensemble
- Many South Africans were left questioning whether the wedding was real or a staged performance
A wedding on university grounds has taken over social media. A pair of Walter Sisulu University students made the bold move of exchanging vows at their residence.
Students tie the knot on school grounds
The unconventional ceremony was attended by their loved ones and fellow students, who acted as witnesses to the heartfelt event.
In the TikTok clip posted by @jaydenliveni, the bride gracefully walked down the aisle to meet her husband-to-be.
The happy couple snapped some amazing shots while saying their "I do's" and enjoying the joyous occasion.
Watch the video below:
Wedding video creates online buzz
As expected, the wedding clip blew up, with many netizens offering their congratulations to the couple. Some viewers are wondering if it was a genuine wedding or just a well-coordinated performance.
See some comments below:
@anelemnguni said:
"He bethuna! 😍😁😁😁😍 Ama2K are just exciting yaz."
@Nokwanda Xhakaza635 mentioned:
"I hope you guys are dating for real because if not, you have to. You two look very cute together. I hope you end up getting married for real one day. ❤❤"
@Nway shared:
"To be honest as umzalwane in my day, this is the perfect age to get married. 💯 I'm still unmarried but if I met someone then, it would be this cute. 😩❤️💯"
@TiisetsoSetsoTralee commented:
"This looks so real bathing. Lenyalo a le ture mos. 🤣😭"
@AfricanChild wrote:
"Drama yenu apho eRes. 🤣🤣 Congrats to the newlyweds. ❤️"
@salomè asked:
"Qaluyiva ke le. Manje you move in together after this? 😭"
@CHEFLEE wrote:
"How did you convince your parents to agree?"
@clk655 typed:
"Babazali bayazi ukuthi nishadile eVarsity? 🥺"
UCT Residence wedding leaves SA floored
Similarly, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video shows young love birds that took things to the next level.
Netizens were amused by the young people who did the most to make their relationship serious by getting married on res property. The TikTok video of the couple amassed lots of attention on the socials.
