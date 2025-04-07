AfriForum have demanded answers from the SABC after the Afrikaans news was not shown on 5 April

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it was troubling how there was no communication from the SABC

Many South Africans joked that they thought Afrikaners had left for the US and no longer needed the local news

AfriForum and the DA demanded answers from the SABC as to why the Afrikaans news was not broadcast on 5 April. Image: Deaan Vivier/ Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

A decision by the SABC not to broadcast the Afrikaans news on 5 April has got AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance (DA) up in arms.

The lobby group and the political party have both sought answers from the state broadcaster after the news bulletin was not broadcast at 18:15 on Saturday, 5 April, on SABC 2.

AfriForum has since written a letter to the chairperson of the SABC, asking for an explanation, but the group's actions have sparked mixed reactions online.

AfriForum annoyed with the SABC's decision

With no official explanation provided as to why the news was not shown, AfriForum released a media statement on Monday, 7 April, in which it noted with concern the absence of the news.

Alana Bailey, AfriForum’s Head of Cultural Affairs, stated that they previously raised a concern in August 2024 that Afrikaans news was being rescheduled or replaced with sports or other events. The SABC promised to address the issue and there were no further cause for concerns until 5 April.

“The institution has constantly been struggling with budget shortfalls in recent years, and it is therefore incomprehensible that Afrikaans news, which according to our information is a key source of advertising revenue, is subject to fluctuations and omissions of this nature without explanation,” she stated.

She added that about a third of the market was Afrikaans, which made it illogical why the SABC chose to alienate that market.

"It is choosing to kill a proverbial goose that is laying golden eggs," she added.

DA troubled by absence of Afrikaans news

The DA also weighed in on the issue, demanding clarification on why the news broadcast was cut.

"The sudden disappearance of the Afrikaans news bulletin this past weekend, without any communication from the SABC on the reasons behind this decision, is troubling," the party said in a press release.

The DA demanded that the SABC indicate whether this was a permanent change or a one-off incident.

DA National Spokesperson Willie Aucamp has demanded answers from the SABC after the Afrikaans news was not broadcast. Image: OJ Koloti

Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions on social media

AfriForum and the DA's statements drew mixed reactions online, with many joking that they thought the Afrikaans community were going to the USA and no longer needed Afrikaans news.

Dumisane Maphanga said:

"We thought they are already leaving, hence, there was no point to broadcast the news in their language."

Phuti Chuck Wess stated:

"Because the target audience is watching sports and braaing after, so why keep the broadcast on if no one is watching? Bathong, it's not personal; it's about numbers."

Joseph Radithobane Ćeoće claimed:

"SABC has a serious problem of discriminating. Even Sesotho, Setswana, and Sepedi news are given only 15 minutes on weekends, but Nguni languages are always given 30 minutes airtime."

Olie Damasa asked:

"Who is there to watch? Aren't they supposed to be in the US?"

Motsok Modisane claimed:

"They are busy restructuring their programs. Starting today, new slots will be broadcast.

Thembani Genu said:

"I thought they were watching CNN, FOX, etc. by now."

Nola Van Loggerenberg added:

"There are so many problems in South Africa, and you worry about a news bulletin that was not broadcast in Afrikaans. I'm sure 99% of people can understand English."

AfriForum unhappy with Constitutional Court ruling

Briefly News reported that AfriForum were also recently unhappy with the Constitutional Court and the President.

The lobby group accused the ConCourt judges of using personal ideologies to interpret the Constitution.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel also accused the President of giving his unspoken approval to calls for violence.

