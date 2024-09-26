A young babe snapped a pic with the New Zealand rugby players, and she revealed that she does not know them

The TikTok video went viral online, leaving many amazed, and it gained massive traction, gearing over 1.5 million views

People reacted to the babe's claims as they flooded the comments expressing their thoughts

One woman left many people envious after she shared a video where she posed with the All Blacks rugby stars.

A woman posed with All Blacks rugby players in a TikTok video. Image: @skar.let.

Source: TikTok

SA girl poses with All Blacks rugby players

The hun expressed to her viewers that she had no idea who the men were, as many people were taking pictures with, so she decided to follow suit.

@skar.let took a quick snap with the New Zealand national rugby players, and she posed with Tupou Vaa'i and Sam Cane. The hun's video caused massive online traction, gathering over 1.5 million views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the footage of the babe standing with All Blacks rugby stars below:

People react to woman's post

Social media users were amazed by the woman's revelation as they flocked to the comments section to educate the girl about the men she was standing next to.

User said:

"A whole legend that is Sam Cane, baby, you’re standing next to greatness!"

Hot_like_december added:

"Girl, they are New Zealand rugby players!! How does it feel living my dream."

Godwin 12 expressed:

"She knew she just wanted to show her love for All Blacks rugby."

ZAZAZA shared:

"That’s the All Blacks. They are rugby players and have the 2nd most World Cup wins."

Nizzie wrote:

"I’m so jelly, omg."

A_blessing_she_is commented:

"The All Blacks and their captain."

