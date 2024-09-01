There was an awkward moment at the Springboks' game against New Zealand in Pretoria, and it went viral

South Africans shared their reactions after New Zealand's All Blacks experienced a mishap on the field

Viewers were mortified to see All Black's Haka routine not go smoothly before the game against the Springboks started

The Springboks came out on top when they played against New Zealand. The South African team made the country proud. While the All Blacks had to deal with playing away from home.

'Sister Bettina' interrupts All Black's Haka at Springboks game in Pretoria. Image: Hannah Peters/ RvS.Media

Source: Getty Images

There was one moment at the Springboks match that made some South Africans cringe before the game. South Africans to social media to share their thoughts.

New Zealand's war cry interrupted

In a video on X, the New Zealand team was doing their Haka ahead of the game. They were interrupted when the popular song sister Bettina blasted over the speakers before they concluded their war cry. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA mortified by Haka interruption at Boks game

Most people commented that the interruption was disrespectful. Others were amused as Sister Bettina is often thought of as SA's unofficial national anthem.

@Pavanadithya360 said:

"Extremely disappointed in our supporters, we have always respected the HAKA!"

@rattibha was not happy:

"I'm embarrassed that DJ played a song during the haka. It's so disappointing. The fans also, come on."

@Mzansist_ZA commented:

"Respect to National Anthems and flags only, the rest is war and mind games. Any means necessary to never feel overpowered mentally especially against strong nations like NZ and Ireland."

@MelissaTalawa added:

"Sorry, but music should not cut in at ANY point during a Haka. It’s beyond rude."

@LeftBorwa was unimpressed:

"Honestly the Haka is New Zealand tradition it must be performed at home in front of their supporters,as time goes the haka will soon be rendered irrelevant,new Zealand needs to protect it."

@BonxionBee disagreed:

"Then we played sista BETHINA,and flew a plane,HIBIRIIIII"

@uSihleZikode added:

"That Haka Sista Bettina mix was fire."

Springboks beat All Blacks in historic RWC final

Briefly News previously reported that the Rugby World Cup has finally concluded, and the Springboks are victorious. The Springboks and All Blacks faced off against each other in a nail-biting RWC final on Saturday, 28 October.

The final score was 12 - 11, with the Springboks walking away with the Webb Ellis Cup.

Both South Africa and New Zealand had much more at stake in the 2023 RWC final than bragging rights and the Webb Ellis Cup. The team that won tonight's match would also go on to make history. Prior to the final on 28 October, both teams had won the Webb Ellis Cup three times.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News