Mgarimbe is over the moon after seeing a clip of Siya Kolisi singing his hit song, Sister Bethina, with his new squad at Racing 92

After relocating to France following the Rugby World Cup, Kolisi has been bonding with his team and even taught them some parts of the song

Mzansi, along with Mgarimbe, were in stitches watching the hilarious video and praised Siya for carrying the country with him wherever he went

Siya Kolisi taught his Racing 92 teammates the lyrics to ‘Sister Bethina’ and had Mgarimbe singing his praises. Images: mgarimbe_worldwide, siyakolisi

Siya Kolisi had Mgarimbe in mind when he sang his hit song, Sister Bethina, in France. Not only that, the Springboks captain taught his French teammates at Racing 92 some of the lyrics and bonded over the unofficial South African national anthem.

Mgarimbe gushes over Siya Kolisi and Racing 92

Sister Bethina hitmaker Mgarimbe is overjoyed after seeing a clip of the Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi and his Racing 92 team singing his song.

In the video by Racing 92's Junior Tabuavou, the French player recorded a moment where Siya burst out "Sister Bethina" surrounded by his teammates. Without hesitation, Tabuavou joined in chanting "Hibiri", and soon enough, the entire team erupted:

Mgarimbe reposted the video on his Instagram page and encouraged Kolisi to lead the team and teach them the hit song:

"Teach them my captain!"

Mzansi cheers Siya Kolisi's leadership

Whether he's teaching his wife, Rachel, how to bust some local moves or dancing to Zakes Bantwini's hit song, Osama-Siya Kolisi is proudly South African, and Mzansi loves him for it. Fans can't get enough of the hilarious Sister Bethina video:

lu_beean said:

"Ooh uSiya guys a true patriot!"

cebomthembu_rsa was impressed:

"You're teaching them!"

dj101daviper praised Siya:

"Powerful!"

dangermouse234 posted:

"Brilliant I cannot believe this dude and his infectious personality on his teammates!"

nickhendrieck admitted:

"The South African energy is contagious!"

ndiya_ndiya_ was proud:

"So cool to see you spreading the culture!"

mihlotirosemaimela said:

"Soon it will be their national anthem!"

ms_vuyo fawned over Siya:

"@siyakolisi you are an awesome oukie man.We love you!!!"

