Prince Kaybee is not one to hide his controversial opinions, and this time, it was about his love for New Zealand

South Africa's Springboks were playing against New Zealand in a recent game, and Prince Kaybee was vocal about which team he supported

Prince Kaybee caught some heat on social media when he went out of his way to sing the praises of the New Zealand rugby team

Prince Kaybee once again showed people that he loves to share unpopular opinions. The beloved musician often gets into trouble for his hot takes.

Prince Kaybee showed his support for New Zealand again after they lost to the Springboks. Image: @princekaybee_sa / Instagram / Malcolm Mackenzie / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Prince Kaybee was loud about his support for the All Blacks on the day they played against the Springboks. South Africans show no mercy as they reacted to Prince Kaybee's post.

Prince Kaybee sticks to All Blacks support

In a post on X, Prince Kaybee once again explained that he will always love New Zealand's All Blacks because they didn't politicise sports and fought to make it so. He shared his tweet after the Springboks defeated the All Blacks at Ellis Park Stadium. Read the post below:

SA slams Prince Kaybee

People commented on Prince Kaybee's post admonishing him for showing his support to New Zealand. Read the various comments from online users below:

@FreeReign2022 said:

"Some things do not need high school history. Your country feeds you respect. It's like your mother is being by a neighbour; then you join the neighbour. Where is the love or at least loyalty to the womb that carries you every day? You can support your neighbour against everyone else but not your own family."

@iGrootie_ commented:

"Stop justifying nonsense.. the Boks keep serving you chest pains and its too late to change."

@Getty53643689 argued:

"Nothing wrong to root for NZL but agggg..when they play with your home country why not cheer for your country? Patriotism yona?"

@tidoo asked:

"Would you like South Africans to support your projects since you don’t understand how they think about their country?"

@IamthabangK remarked:

"At this point, he must just move to Australia. Thina asizwane nabalahlekileyo."

@gaselanonto declared:

"@PrinceKaybee_SA is the only New zealender we know akabizwe."

Man roasts Prince Kaybee for supporting Chidimma

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee ruffled many feathers when he vocalised his support for Miss South Africa hopeful Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina. This time, a social media user used an old rap verse from the late rapper Kiernan, AKA Forbes.

Wajelwa hitmaker Prince Kaybee supports Chidimma Adetshina, saying he wishes she could win Miss South Africa.

This comes after netizens slammed the Miss South Africa finalist for entering a competition to represent the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News