Siya Kolisi once again proved why he is the captain of the Springboks team when he gave a touching interview after the latest game

The Springboks faced New Zealand's All Blacks in Pretoria, harkening back to the 1995 Rugby World Cup

Siya Kolisi addressed South Africans and was flooded with tons of praise from netizens for his touching words after the game

Siya Kolisi led the Springboks to yet another victory. The rugby team played against New Zealand at Ellis Park Stadium, where the Springboks also secured the 1995 Rugby World Cup against the All Blacks.

Siya Kolisi still gave an amazing interview after the Springboks vs New Zealand game despite his bruises. Image: Alex Livesey / Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Captain of the Springboks Siya Kolisi left many people emotional after he touched on a sensitive subject. The beloved rugby player shared his admiration for how South Africa has stayed strong despite systemic challenges.

Siya Kolisi dedicated New Zealand win to SA

In a video on X, posted by @jaredwright17, Siya Kolisi told the interviewer that South Africans motivate the team and that the team represents the people. The captain said that while celebrating 30 years of freedom, they should remember those still suffering. Siya Kolisi expressed his wish to one day celebrate that women are free from gender-based violence. Watch the video below:

South Africa touched by Siya Kolisi

Many people sang their praises for Siya Kolisi's decorum as a team captain. Fans applauded him for being thoughtful about victims of GBV.

@rbrown00 applauded:

"Definitely a future president."

@MonwabisiKete commented:

"What a captain!"

@NdlovuVincentia was touched:

"So emotional."

@pumpkinangel09 applauded:

"Siya is a LEGEND ."

@MrsLiveLife was moved:

"That last line."

@LornaHa93822505 gushed:

"What a remarkable person...he was very emotional."

@TruscottTerry speculated:

"With a possible fractured cheekbone. Very painful."

@KobusEngelbre15 gushed:

"He is a strategic asset, should be looked after like a "key point". The Springbok team have done more for nation building than any political party, binding South Africans of all walks of life together, just so that politicians can destroy it in the weeks/months that follow."

Rugby fans are in awe of Siya Kolisi's locally-made new threads

Briefly News previously reported that two-time world champion Siya Kolisi will show off new threads after spending time with local designer Tshepo Mashego.

The Bok skipper recently featured in the 2024 Time 100 magazine, can now add Relevance for Men to his wardrobe after the designer made him a stunning green suit.

Mashego could add international stars to his list of customers, as Kolisi is known to rub shoulders with famous names such as Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

Source: Briefly News