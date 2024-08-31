South African athlete Bayanda has been making strides in the world of athletics with his latest performances

Bayanda Walaza recently became a 100 m champion, and he went on to dominate once again at the World Athletics U20 championships

South Africans for celebrating how Curro matriculant Bayanda Walaza has been on a winning streak since his stellar Olympic performance

Bayanda Walaza keeps making South Africa proud. The young athlete made his mark in a 200 m event.

Curro's Bayanda Walaza won his 2nd gold medal at the World Athletics U20 Championships, and his mom was there thanks to his school. Image: Hannah Peters / Deaan Vivier

The Curro Hazeldean student was a star at the Olympics where he won silver. The matriculant's latest achievements were nothing short of legendary.

Bayanda Walaza brings 2nd gold medal to SA

Walaza Bayanda won his second gold medal at the Under 20 World Athletics under 20 championships. He came first in the 200m race to secure a back-to-back win since he also won his 100M sprint. See a video of his victory below:

SA celebrates Walaza Bayanda

Many people could not stop raving about the young student. According to SABC Sport, Walaza's mom, Tholiwe, got to see her son dominate at the World Athletics after Curro paid for her trip. Online users were in awe, and many expressed their admiration.

@pumpkinangel09 applauded:

"This is what you do for your country to get a Public Holiday."

@Makopole_ gushed:

"Well done our golden boy.

@Ruan_K1 cheered:

"Absolute mammoth. He is him!! What a race young man, you’ve got the world at your feet. NO DNA JUST RSA."

@Hunadi_Kim was happy:

"A country of over achievers, we've been congratulating different representatives the whole day."

@Nkosinathi_99 was in awe:

"Raw talent. There are many others who are coming if the so called government invest in Youth."

@bad_option88 added:

"#UsainBolt was found shaking."

