World U20 Championship: When Walaza, Nkoana Will Compete in Men’s 100m Final

South African athletes Bradley Nkoana and Bayanda Walaza booked a place in the men's 100m race finals at the World Athletics U20 Championship in Lima, Peru.

Nkoana was the first to compete in the semi-final, finishing second behind Thailand's Puripol Boonson. His second place was enough to qualify him for the final.

Walaza started poorly in his semi-final round but recovered well to win the race and join Nkoana in the final.

Bradley Nkoana and Bayanda Walaza are set to compete in the men's 100m race finals at the World Athletics U20 Championship in Lima, Peru. Photo: Andrea Staccioli.

Men's 100m final schedule at World Athletics U20 Championship

The two Mzansi young sprinters will be in action in the early hours of Thursday morning, competing to be the World champions in the under-20 category.

The South African duo was part of the team that won a silver medal in the 4X100 m relay race at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Nkoana and Walaza will compete in the finals against Jinxian He, Naoki Nishioka, Deandre Daley, Puripol Boonson, Teddy Wilson, and Gary Card.

The final is scheduled for 01:47 am (SA time) on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Another South African youngster will also be in action, but it will be in the Women's 100m finals.

After making it through as one of the best timers in the semi-finals, Viwe Jingqi will represent Mzansi in the Women's 100m final.

Jinqi will be in action before Nkoana and Walaza, as the Women's final is scheduled for 01:30 am (SA time).

