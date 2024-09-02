Following their comeback victory over New Zealand on Saturday, 31 August 2024, the Springboks are determined to beat their rivals in the second Test

Ahead of the Test in Cape Town on Saturday, September 7th, flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu said the side is determined to continue their winning ways

Local rugby fans praised the Boks on social media, while many suggested possible changes ahead of the Cape Town match

Young Springbok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu said the side needs to remain consistent to beat New Zealand on Saturday, 7 September 2024.

The 22-year-old added that the world champions must show hunger to beat their fierce rivals in back-to-back matches.

Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu wants an All Black whitewash. Image: Willem Loock.

Following their comeback 31-27 victory over New Zealand on Saturday, 31 August, Feinberg-Mngomezulu is anticipating potential backlash from the All Blacks.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is excited about Cape Town Test

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu speaks about the Boks preparations in the tweet below:

Speaking on the SA Rugby website, the flyhalf discussed the Springboks' recent loss to Ireland, which they do not want to repeat in Cape Town.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu said:

"We don't want a repeat of losing the second Test, like what happened against Ireland in July, and that's something we pushed for in Australia. If we can be as hungry and determined next week and get a good result, it would take us one step closer to hopefully securing the Castle Lager Rugby Championship title.

Fans back the Boks

Local rugby fans praised the Boks on social media, while others suggested changes and questioned the side's tactics, which included the early introduction of Eben Etzebeth.

Sameeg Norodien noted a possible change for the Boks:

"Kriel is on fire at 13, but if Rassie feels that Am needs a start, no problem. I feel we should play Kriel on Saturday, and after winning this game in Cape Town, change the whole team for Argentina."

Dean Greeves thinks Williams should start:

"As much as I like Reinach, his decision-making at the base of the scrum wasn't the best. Start Williams and bring Reinach on for the second half."

Brett Krause questioned the Boks' tactics:

"One tactic I couldn't understand was subbing Wiese so early; he was absolutely massive in the first half."

Siyabulela Sikithi wants silverware:

"I would be happy if we can secure the Rugby Championship this year."

Dhirshan Gobind admires the Boks:

"Old Bok teams would have lost this game. We really are the best team at present!"

Siya Kolisi touches on a sensitive topic

As reported by Briefly News, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi addressed the issue of gender-based violence in Mzansi after their 31-27 victory over New Zealand.

The World Cup winner drew praise from fans after his comments about the issue following the victory at Ellis Park on Saturday, 31 August 2024.

