A woman shared that she is 35-year-old and has not been involved in any sexual intercourse for five years

Celibacy is a choice one takes based on culture or any personal reason, it has its benefits

The online community reacted to the revelation, with many sharing how long they have been celibate

A woman revealed that she has been celibate for five years. Images: @ntombi_nkosi

People decide to be celibate for different reasons. For some, it's cultural. For some, it's just a personal decision. Others believe not participating in sexual intercourse helps with mental health, it clears up your mind.

A TikTokker, @ntombi_nkosi, is one of the people who decided to be celibate. This is her fifth year. She shared a video, dancing with pride after sharing the news.

Woman celebrates five years of celibacy

Watch the TikTok video of the celibate woman below:

What are the benefits of celibacy?

According to Choosing Therapy, celibacy can have psychological benefits, and people who choose that lifestyle have more time to focus on other things like school or their careers.

TikTokkers share their celibacy stories

The video got over 6,000 likes, with many online users sharing their own celibacy period, most joking.

@Zamachi Mpaxa said:

"It's possible but takes a lot of effort first you need to make that decision and stick by it."

@Asa commented:

"6 months and going strong... It's amazing how one cannot even yearm for it with time"

@What country? wrote:

"Congratulations! "

@matleke antimony commented:

"Celebrating a week on Friday. and still strong. I'm proud of myself. "

@DaluxoloZikhali shared:

"Well done dade, it’s not easy but we persevere and will definitely reap the benefits."

@Katli babe said:

"1 year and 1 month and going strong congratulations my love and happy birthday "

Life coach celebrates 11 years of celibacy

In another story, Briefly News reported about a life coach who revealed that she has been celibate for 11 years.

Speaking at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), Amanda Ndiki touched on the subject of purpose in her speech. She said the students needed to master their self-identity if they wanted to prosper in life. But what got the TUT kids and social media roaring was her revelation that she has been single for 11 years.

