A TikTok video featuring a 4-year-old girl giving a science lesson about electricity has melted hearts online

The young prodigy demonstrated how a simple circuit works, and even made a joke about South Africa’s loadshedding crisis

Mzansi people on the platform couldn’t get enough of her adorable personality, intelligence, and little lab coat

A little girl demonstrated how an electric circuit works. Image: @lethu_nanas

Source: TikTok

South Africa's future might just be a little brighter, thanks to one mini-scientist! A 4-year-old girl left Mzansi in awe with her impressive science lesson in a TikTok video.

Kid shows how to do an electric circuit

Wearing the cutest lab coat, she confidently explained how electricity flows through a circuit, complete with a switch, wires, batteries, and a bulb.

The tiny teacher didn’t stop at just demonstrating, she even threw in a loadshedding joke! The clip was posted on the TikTok account @lethu_nanas, which shows the little girl doing other fun and educational activities.

Watch the video below:

Fostering a passion for science

Mzansi’s reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising her parents and teachers for nurturing her love of science.

See some comments below:

@vaal said:

"uYoung Sheldon wethu. 🥹❤️"

@angel_lerato wrote:

"Please take her straight to varsity. 😩😂😂 She knows everything."

@lilybest100 mentioned:

"You did amazing work raising this young scientist. It's so satisfying to watch. 💕💕"

@Tshepo Leeuw stated:

"The world is not ready for the amazing things that she's going to accomplish 🙌 What a blessing you have here."

@Khumbudzo commented:

"Lethu you are an extraordinary child. Pray that God may protect you."

@Thembi’sHappyCorner suggested:

"Eskom should hire her, she’s ready. 😩👍"

@tafxsamantha joked:

"My physics lecturer should take notes from Lethu when it comes to explaining. 😭😅❤️❤️"

@KandyKennedy24 added:

"This child will go far in life."

Toddler's reading clips amaze SA

In a related article, Briefly News reported that parents are now asking their children how to work with cell phones, computers, and other things because they are just one step ahead nowadays.

Lethukuthula “Lethu” Bhengu has quickly gained an impressive following on social media with her sweet reading clips. Little sis has 75.2k followers on Instagram and almost one million followers on TikTok!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News