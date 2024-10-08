A young lady did a wax kit review where she hilariously did not even flinch in the process

The lady bought the wax kit online and she made it look so easy and painless to use

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A lady made the waxing process seem so painless. Images: @reinkuna

Source: TikTok

A video of a young lady waxing her armpits has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet in stitches.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @reinkuna, the young lady is seen in the comfort of her home. She ordered a waxing kit online and was doing a review. To many waxing is not a painless process, it hurts a little.

But the young lady made it look so painless. As she was using the wax kit, hun was all smiles. Her facial expression captured many online users who laughed and made jokes.

Woman shows no pain during wax

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 60k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Sindiswa. expressed:

"The way you just smiled???? My sistaaaaaa? 😂😭😭😭."

@user5031537119881 asked:

"Please put me on. Which products are you using to wax? Recently bought the lip serum and it’s working wonders 😍."

@🪷Iñutu🪷 wrote:

"You must have gone through a lot in life 😭😭."

@Thando joked:

"How unfazed I’m trying to be in life 😭😭."

@Rafiki asked:

"How did you not flinch? 😭"

@Miss Miya♥️ did not believe:

"The way you do it sis🤯. Never sisi no fo me😱."

@vuyoright8 was in disbelief:

"Hayibo ntombi you not even flinching sana."

@lulama_jama shared:

"You won’t feel tattoos wena 😭."

@MsT✝️🤍 said:

"You are brave yhoo😭😭."

Source: Briefly News