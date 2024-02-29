A woman made a hilarious TikTok video to document herself giving herself a wax for the first time

In the video, the TikTokker had people laughing as she reacted to the pain while taking care of her underarm body hair

Netizens thought she was hilarious as she did not hide how she was handling the pain while filming

In a TikTok video, a woman waxed her underarms for the first time. The lady filmed all the expressions she made while grooming.

A TikTok video shows a woman waxing herself without help for the first time. Image: @bossire_.

Source: TikTok

Netizens thought the woman was hilarious. The video received more than 21,000 likes.

Woman waxes armpits in TikTok video

In a TikTok video, @bossire_ waxed her armpit hair alone for the first time. In the post, the lady made it obvious that she was in pain.

Watch the clip below:

SA amused by woman waxing herself

Netizens thought the woman was funny. People commented, making fun of the song she had written because she was in pain.

According to Women's Health, waxing can be less painful after exfoliation and prevent bumps and ingrown hairs. It is also recommended to drink a lot of water and avoid alcohol before waxing. Read comments by netizens comments on the video:

Ayatta said:

"That wiuwiuwiiiiiiii defines how sweet the pain is

latifahlee2 was amused:

"I didn’t expect that reaction , hlwhhwehlwewehllll, I can’t even spell it."

Ntazola Gloria joked:

"Me trying to love a man without money."

Kachi added:

"As if you are drinking pepper soup."

Rembo laughed"

"That sound…It’s like you’re drinking a cold Fanta on a hot day in Nairobi."

Woman shaves off hair and shares stunning picture

Briefly News previously reported that a woman made the daring decision to cut off all her hair. The brave woman celebrated with an awesome picture.

The gorgeous woman made the right decision with the dramatic hairstyle change. Netizens could not stop raving about the drastic hair transformation.

A pretty lady, @KORTES_03, decided to cut off all her hair and sport a bald head. Her decision to get rid of the hair was welcomed by netizens who loved the look that she shared on Twitter.

Source: Briefly News