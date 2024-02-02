A hilarious TikTok video shows a lady plugging peeps on Valentine's Day gift ideas, leaving peeps in laughter

In her clip, she poked fun at online users for not clearing off the shelf of assorted decors, and netizens could not believe the price

The woman's content amused people as they flocked to her comment section in laughter

Love is in the air this month, and Valentine's Day is right around the corner. Finding the ideal Valentine's Day present for your best friend can be challenging, regardless of whether you two are in a committed relationship, are only dating for a few months, or are just searching for something special for them.

A South African lady left online users in stitches with her Valentine's Day hilarious plug on assorted decor gifts from Spar, shares a TikTok video. Image: @z_nkunjana

Source: Instagram

Woman plugs SA on Valentine's Day ideas

Well, fear not, as this young South African woman has got you all covered. The lady took it to TikTok, where she plugged peeps on Valentine's Day gift ideas. The lovely lady showcased assorted Valentine's Day decor gifts from Spar in a clip posted by @z_nkunjana on the video platform.

She also poked fun at the netizens in her video caption for not clearing off the shelf, saying:

"Ya'll didn't buy the assorted's enough they must fall to ivalaza."

Watch the video below:

SA in laughter over woman's video

Many people were surprised as the prince of the

Serurubele said:

"Eya. I wasn't going to buy them ka R350. But that R40 is nice."

Jess wrote:

"Yoh and it’s cheaper."

Siliziwe_mt was in awe:

"No ways."

kgalaneo added:

"They were mad expensive in December. Now we can buy them."

Sane said:

"Haibo, haibo."

Source: Briefly News