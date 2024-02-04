One man and a woman went viral in a video where they were bonding together over her hair routine

The clip shows the man getting involved in his girlfriend's hair day and the maintenance day went viral

Online users were delighted after seeing the couple bond together, and people were impressed by the men's effort

A man and his girlfriend were a viral hit. The cute couple filmed a video showing the boyfriend being a hairdresser.

A TikTok video showed a man relaxing his girlfriend's hair, and many were impressed. Image: @dan_ngwenya

Source: TikTok

Online users thought it was heartwarming to see the cute couple. People were raving about her adorable boyfriend

Men does girlfriend's hair

In a TikTok video a man, @dan_ngwenya, helped his girlfriend relax her hair. He expertly applied the relaxer, washed it, and blow-dried it.

The man also carefully styled her hair. In the clip, he laid her edges and gave her a ponytail.

Watch the video below:

South Africa applauds man

Online thought that the man was sweet for helping her with the relaxer. Many were raving about how amazing he did with the edges.

People also said he made an amazing decision with the edges. Read peeps' comments below:

user1950142625201 said:

"All of this won't matter in heaven."

Mthimkhulu. Bhucwa was surprised:

"Edges too? Love him for that."

msomi_zanele applauded:

"The edges."

Augustine♡M wrote:

"If this is not love then idk what is."

Mopediwaditeme commented:

"A man that makes sure that uright nje."

Melloewpee gushed:

"If he wanted he would."

Woman relaxes boyfriend's hair

In a related video, the rules were reversed, and the woman did her boyfriend's hair. She styled his, forcing her to follow her heart's desires.

Online users thought it was cute as they watched the boyfriend let her be. Netizens were gushing over the cute couple.

Teen girl gets 4c hair done by bf.

Briefly News previously reported that one high schooler found a boyfriend with gifted hands. The teenage boy was featured in a TikTok video styling his girlfriend's hair.

The adorable video received over a quarter million likes. There were also thousands of comments from other girls who wanted to know how she was able to find a helpful partner.

Many people love to see young couples bonding. This video was especially cute as many people were surprised that the boy with pink straight hair seemed familiar with coily hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News